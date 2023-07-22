The Big Picture Star Trek's approach of recasting its characters with new generations of actors has rejuvenated the franchise, while still staying true to its spirit and history.

The latest recasting is that of the original Captain Kirk, played by Paul Wesley, who brings charisma and a fresh take on the character, challenging previous assumptions and tropes.

Kirk's role in Strange New Worlds establishes his empathetic leadership abilities, showcases his chemistry with other characters, and sets the stage for his future in the franchise, making him a more layered and interesting character.

Star Trek has taken perhaps what is surprisingly the boldest approach to revitalizing its franchise: the recast. While other franchises, Star Wars in particular, have gotten stuck in the CGI world as they de-age fan-favorite characters, Star Trek chooses to embrace new generations of actors, recasting some eras of Trek not once, but twice. This approach seems to be the GOAT, pleasing fans with new casting and giving the franchise a breath of fresh air but still staying true to Trek's spirit and overall history. That's not to say shows like Strange New Worlds don't take opportunities to shake things up. "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow" used time travel to make small iterations to the Prime Timeline, allowing for some wiggle room when it comes to the sacred idea of canon.

The latest big recast is that of the original Captain, James T. Kirk. This new iteration is the third, following Chris Pine's stint as the Captain in the "Kelvin" timeline films, the first released in 2008. These films predate the bunch of TV series airing on Paramount+, while a fourth film seems perpetually in limbo. Most of the Kirk-era characters originated in Star Trek: Discovery, including Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and Spock (Ethan Peck). From there, these characters moved to their own show, Strange New Worlds, which continued to act as a prequel series to the original series. And then we got Kirk. One of, if not the most notorious Trek characters would be played by Paul Wesley, an already popular actor within television fandom thanks to his previous role, Stefan Salvatore, in The Vampire Diaries.

Over the course of Kirk's three appearances, Strange New Worlds has defined the way they want to present this historic character, but he surprisingly is only heavily featured in the prime timeline once. He appears in alternate timelines in both the Season 1 finale, "A Quality of Mercy," and the Season 2 episode, "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow," but these episodes still show the audience what the current Trek creators want to focus on with Kirk in the long run.

Kirk's First 'Strange New Worlds' Appearance

Wesley makes his debut in Strange New World's Season 1 finale, supporting a storyline that focused on Captain Pike and his relationship with the future. In the process, we also learn about Kirk's leadership abilities and camaraderie with his fellow Starfleet officers. In this episode, a future version of Pike travels to the present to stop him from warning one of the cadets about a future accident that would take his life and greatly change Pike's own. Pike lives out this future to see the consequences of his actions and meets Kirk while providing support for colonies under attack by the Romulans. Although this Kirk is that of an altered timeline, Wesley's performance and Kirk's writing still set the stage for his future in the franchise, however small or large that may be.

This episode introduces an iteration of Kirk that's empathetic, but also with some of the other personality traits he's long associated with: confidence, ingenuity, and determinedness, even to his own detriment. Wesley seamlessly hit all of these points while never taking over the story, even if it is your natural inclination to want more of him. He's certainly charismatic, and it's not hard to see how he could command a ship so young and find ways around the rules so often.

Kirk As a Secondary Character, Not the Lead

Kirk first appears in the third episode of Season 2, once again in an alternate reality (mostly). La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) stumbles upon a conflict between time travelers, and after a time agent dies, she finds herself in a new reality, one where the Enterprise is already captained by James T. Kirk. Upon explaining what happened, the two are transported to the root of the divergence, which results in a lesson in identity for La'an as well as a heartbreaking love story between the two stuck in time. Paul Wesley carries the romantic interest role well, but this also gives a hint as to what tropes and assumptions made about Kirk would be challenged.

If anything, Jim Kirk is known as a lady's man. While a dissertation could be written on whether this trope holds true or not for William Shatner's Kirk, JJ Abrams' series leaned into the idea, showing multiple romantic or sexual interests over the course of the three films. "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow" suggests that this version of the character isn't necessarily like that. While we've only seen a brief glimpse of him, La'an is clearly the lead here (shout out to Trek for making Kirk the love interest and La'an the lead) and one that he doesn't pursue romantically initially, regardless of chemistry from their first interaction. It's after days of working together, driving across the continent, and facing their risk of death that Kirk kisses her, and right after she opened up emotionally. Putting Kirk in this situation and framing this story in the way that Trek did make a statement and one that could make Kirk a much more layered character.

Kirk's Character Arc Is Established

Season 2's sixth episode helps to reinforce these qualities that form Paul Wesley's Kirk as a character. This episode follows Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) as she experiences hallucinations, which are actually an alien's botched attempt to communicate with her. Once again, Kirk exists in a supportive role as his ship, the USS Farragut, joined the Enterprise in a joint operation. It's not lost on you that these are both the young versions of two characters that would share one of the most iconic kisses of the early age of television, but Trek is quick to address it as Uhura turns down Kirk before he even gets a word in, more than once. Kirk insists the length of the episode he's looking to support her and offer friendship, and Uhura allows him to help her, along with his brother Sam (Dan Jeannotte), the xenobiologist. So not only is Kirk further shying away from previous stereotypes, but he solidifies the reasons that he's able to climb Starfleet ranks so quickly, and even more importantly, why his future crew is loyal to him in the dedicated manner they are. This episode, which is our first major feature of the main timeline's James T. Kirk, also features the first time he meets Spock, which endears you to the prequel aspect of Strange New Worlds even more.

Introducing a new face for Captain Kirk was a gamble, but then again, so was Spock. And so far, Kirk seems like he could be a great addition to the current slate of Trek characters and ships explored. In addition to the exciting writing that creates a dynamic character while updating some of the face-value aspects, Paul Wesley only makes it better. He has a way to make Kirk confident, youthful, curious, and personable, playing in all the genres of Trek in the spirit of the original series, but still interesting and new. Kirk is definitely updated for the current Paramount+ age, and that's a good thing. He slides into the places needed and allows new stories to be told, never taking away from the others telling them. We know where he ends up, but there's so much more to be learned about how he got there.