Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

It was nearly sixty years ago that Nurse Christine Chapel (Majel Barrett) first confessed her love for Spock (Leonard Nimoy) in Star Trek: The Original Series Season 1, Episode 4, "The Naked Time." After the Enterprise crew becomes intoxicated by a mysterious compound that destroys inhibitions, Chapel corners the hapless Vulcan in sickbay and pours her heart out to him. Since then, it has seemed that she was destined to pine for him unrequited for eternity, until Strange New Worlds came along and retrofitted their relationship, finally giving the shippers — and Chapel — what they'd always wanted.

Kirk/Spock might be the most popular and best-known Star Trek ship (and the slash fanfiction from thousands of viewers might be the reason we still have Trek today), but Chapel was the first character to openly crush on Spock. Although as of the events of "The Naked Time" she was still engaged to the long-missing Roger Korby, her feelings for Spock were no secret, and they seemingly never abated, continuing even into The Animated Series. Those feelings were also never reciprocated (reams of pon farr-themed fanfic aside): the closest the two ever came to getting together was a kiss sadistically forced upon them in "Plato's Stepchildren," which Christine found mortifying, and the effects of Harry Mudd's love crystals in TAS's "Mudd's Passion," which were short-lived.

RELATED: ‘Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Is Finally Letting Us See This Side of Spock

Spock Has Had Relationships with Other Characters in Star Trek

Image via Paramount+

Since then, Spock has been paired off with other female characters, most notably his fiancée T'Pring (Arlene Martel) in the original series and Uhura (Zoë Saldaña) in the Kelvin timeline (a creative choice that surprised many but wasn't completely without precedent, as some of their interactions in early episodes of TOS could certainly be interpreted as flirtatious). T'Pring appeared in only one episode of TOS, the Season 2 premiere "Amok Time," which portrayed her as thoroughly devoid of emotion — bordering on heartless — and showing no affection for Spock at all. Nor does Spock seem to be particularly attached to her; he emphasizes that the marriage was an arranged one, decided upon by their parents when they were seven years old.

Strange New Worlds, on the other hand, has given T'Pring (Gia Sandhu) a personality, a family, and a career rehabilitating Vulcans who have committed crimes, and provided her and Spock's (Ethan Peck) relationship with some much-needed depth. They clearly care for each other, as each goes to great lengths to make their long-distance romance work and to appease T'Pring's difficult (even for a Vulcan) mother.

All the while, SNW's Spock and Christine (Jess Bush) have been growing closer. Early in Season 1, she flirts gently with him, and later, in "Spock Amok," she gives him relationship advice, and we get to learn a bit about her own relationship history -- or perhaps more accurately, her attempts to avoid serious relationships -- up to that point. Later still, in "The Serene Squall," the two pretend to be in love in a ruse to subvert a space pirate's nefarious plot, and of course, to prove their love is real, they must "pretend" to kiss. Except Christine clearly isn't pretending, and based on the events now playing out in season two, it's probably safe to assume that Spock isn't either. Yet the episode ends with Spock and T'Pring's relationship seemingly as strong as ever, leaving fans to wonder: has SNW doomed Christine to pine endlessly for Spock just as TOS did?

Did Spock Have Feelings for Christine in 'TOS'?

Image Via NBC

Whether Spock ever returned Christine's feelings in the original series was unclear. When she confesses her love in "The Naked Time," Spock, also feeling the effects of the compound, seems paralyzed, and repeats emphatically, "I am in control of my emotions," perhaps trying to convince himself as much as he is trying to convince her. Once he wrenches himself away from her, though, his outburst of feelings turns toward his mother and his difficulty living as a half-human on Vulcan — not to any romantic thoughts about Christine. If he does have feelings for her at this point, he's doing an admirable job of suppressing them.

The Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere, however, dispels any doubts. After Christine nearly dies in a face-off on Cajitar IV, Spock — more vulnerable than usual after dropping his emotional blocks during their encounter with the Gorn the previous season — is frantic, and admits to Dr. M'Benga (who is much more empathetic about all of this than McCoy ever will be) that he has "no words" for what he is feeling. So, we now know that Spock does indeed return Chapel's feelings, but he remains committed to T'Pring, so it still seems that the two are destined to stay apart.

Until we get to Episode 5, "Charades." After a convoluted series of mishaps during Spock and T'Pring's engagement ritual which leads to T'Pring suggesting that the two take a break, finally, finally, he and Christine confess their feelings to each other and share a kiss... and, gauging by where the episode places its final cut, probably more. Though some canon-ites were angry, long-time Spock/Chapel shippers finally got to cheer. We don't yet know how far this relationship will go, though, and episode six gave us no hints, instead shifting its focus to other crew members' storylines.

How Much Does Star Trek Canon Matter?

Image via Paramount+

So far, both Strange New Worlds and Discovery have been pretty careful to adhere to canon, and as we've seen, according to canon, by the time James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) is helming the Enterprise, nothing is going on between Christine Chapel and Spock. So will SNW find a way to keep them apart? The show has already broken with canon when it comes to Roger Korby: in TOS, Christine had joined Starfleet in the hope of finding him, but in SNW that is apparently not the case, and we know that this version of Christine has had recent flings with at least two other people prior to Spock.

That said, omitting a minor character is a much less significant break from canon than adding a new relationship between two major characters, and Trekkies, like many fan bases, are known for their obsession with canon. But as Leonard Nimoy told Reuters in 2009, "Canon is only important to certain people because they have to cling to their knowledge of the minutiae. Open your mind! Be a Star Trek fan and open your mind and say, 'Where does Star Trek want to take me now?'" Today's Trekkies are blessed to be living in a Trek renaissance, with five brilliant modern series to revel in and each new season better than the one before it. To allow a fixation on canon to get in the way of our enjoyment of this abundance of incredible Trek would be, this Trekkie would argue, highly illogical.

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere every Thursday on Paramount+.