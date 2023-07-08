My mind to your mind. My thoughts to your thoughts. For generations, audiences haven't been able to get enough of Star Trek's masterpiece, Mr. Spock. With a literal nature and an iconic eyebrow raise, this half-Vulcan and half-Human has us hooked. First with Leonard Nimoy in the Original Series and now with Ethan Peck taking the reins in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. And something that's getting more exploration is what happens when Spock lets out his more human side — his emotions. He suppressed his feelings for so long until suddenly; he had to let them out to defeat the Gorn. And now he's struggling with the after-effects. He's become the Vulcan with emotions. But he won't let that stop him. With a little adjustment, Spock can make anything work.

It's no secret that Spock is having a bit of an identity crisis. Vulcan's don't consider him Vulcan because he is half-human. And people don't believe him to be fully human because he is part Vulcan. So Spock is stuck in the middle; not sure what he is. After releasing his emotions to fight the Gorn at the end of Season 1, Spock has trouble. He feels his emotions are getting the better of him and doesn't know how to react. This leads him to punch the wall of The Enterprise during the memorial service of the Starfleet Officers they lost. Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) sees Spock struggling during the service, with something as simple as Spock clenching his hands into fists and follows him into the hallway. Just in time to see him punch the wall. She talks him down from his anger and tells him that he doesn't have to fit into one box and be one thing. He can simply be Spock.

Spock Has the Confidence Of a Vulcan

And after coming to that conclusion and becoming slightly more comfortable in his skin, Captain Pike (Anson Mount) gives him command of the Enterprise to Spock in Season 2, Episode 1: "The Broken Circle." This causes a new emotion to stir, one he hasn't experienced, and it motivates him to seek the advice of Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun). The doctor says it's simply stress, and he should do something to relieve it. This is where we are introduced to the infamous Vulcan Lute we see Spock playing in the Original Series. M'Benga gives Spock this instrument, which he starts strumming, and immediately his mood improves. But once he's in the Captain's chair for a while and gives his go signal ("I would like the ship to go." Let's call that a hilarious work in progress), he finds his footing and progresses to understand and evolve with his newfound emotions.

However, we see that he still hasn't learned how to fib when he comes face to face with Pelia (Carol Kane), who is in charge of the maintenance for the Enterprise. Before they leave the space dock, she calls Spock out on their feeble attempt at escape and instead gives them a more elaborate way to escape and joins them as Head Engineer.

As the episode progresses, Spock can easily use attributes from both races to solve problems that may need a different perspective. After he gains his footing as the captain (or at least has everyone thinking he does), he gets a distress call from La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), who needs immediate help. But this will mean taking the Enterprise out of space dock without permission. Of course, Spock can't let a friend in distress go without help, so they devise a plan which gets them out of space doc by order of Admiral April (Adrian Holmes). Once he gets to La'an on Cajitar IV, a dilithium-mining planet shared between the Federation and the Klingons in shifts, he discovers he must deal with the Klingons. Some Klingon radicalists had stolen a Federation Starship and planned on using it to start the next war between the Federation and the Klingons. But Chapel and Dr. M'Benga put a stop to this, and the Enterprise blows it up on Spock's command. The Klingons couldn't understand why Spock would blow up a Federation ship. Now this is where having attributes from both his Human side and Vulcan side come in handy. He tells the Klingon Captain D'Chok (Andrew Jackson) that he had a hunch, which is unheard of for a Vulcan, but it intrigues Captain D'Chok enough to give him a shot at keeping the peace. They both head down to the planet and drink blood wine in celebration of them maintaining the harmony between the two races.

Spock's Human Side Gives Us a Comedic Moment

Image via Paramount+

One of the more comedic aspects of Spock is in Season 2, Episode 2: "Ad Astra Per Aspera," when he leans into his Vulcan side. Dr. M'Benga and Ortegas (Melissa Navia) happen to be watching Spock as he interacts with another Vulcan. One of his father, Sarek's colleagues, and the one that gets under his skin the most. Now to the untrained eye, it looks like they are having an okay time, chatting and sitting together, which Ortegas thinks is the case. But M'Benga tells Ortegas it's not. By reading their body language, he can see that the two, in fact, despise each other. Spock then proceeds to come over and apologize for his outburst with Pasalk (Graeme Somerville). This scene is a great way of showing how versatile Spock is when balancing his emotions.

Ethan Peck carrying on the torch would make Leonard Nimoy proud. Audiences can tell that Peck has taken great measures and studied hard to get the character of Spock just right. From his logical nature to his lute playing to his exploration of his Human side. Both actors bring a special fire and passion to the character as he explores what it means to be both Vulcan and Human. Figuring out who he wants to be and what mark he wants to leave. He has audiences cracking up with his unawareness of irony or inability to bluff. His loyalty to his friends and crewmates is unmatched as they work together to explore the galaxy. As Peck delves into the being that is Spock, it brings back a sense of nostalgia while also giving viewers something new. He'll always take the path of logic, but now, as we better understand Spock, we see he will also follow his hunches. Very un-Vulcan. But Spock is neither Vulcan nor human. He's simply Spock. As they say: Live Long and Prosper.