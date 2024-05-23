The Big Picture Anson Mount has confirmed that production on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 has officially wrapped, bringing joy to fans.

The highly anticipated series follows Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the U.S.S Enterprise.

Fans can expect the release of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 in 2025.

Fans of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds have reason to rejoice. Anson Mount, who brings Captain Christopher Pike to life, has officially confirmed that production on the highly anticipated third season has wrapped. The announcement came via a celebratory video posted on Mount's social media channels, sending Trekkies into a frenzy of excitement. Mount thanks fans for their patience while the show was beset with delays by the strikes, and even had to work especially hard to avoid spoilers in the background during the video he posted on Instagram.

“So that’s it guys, that is a wrap on season 3, at least from me, there’s still a little bit of work to be done. I feel like I could sleep for a week, but I still have many travels and many things ahead of me to do, and I’m trying to keep spoilers out of the shots here. Thank you for your patience, especially during the strikes, it wasn’t anyone’s intention for us to be delayed to that extent. Thank you for sticking with us, thank you to our lifelong Star Trek fans, I am one of you and it’s because of people like you that I get to live out my dreams like this and I’ll never stop thanking you for having me in your house.”

The confirmation of Season 3's production wrap comes at a pivotal time for the Star Trek franchise. Strange New Worlds has quickly become a fan favourite, praised for its return to the episodic storytelling style reminiscent of the original 1960s series. With its blend of classic Star Trek elements and fresh stories, the show has successfully captured the hearts of both long-time devotees and new viewers alike.

When Will the Next Season of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Be Released?

Collider previously released the exclusive news that Strange New Worlds had set a post-strike production window from December 2023 to June 2024, so the late May completion date is almost bang on schedule. Hopefully, with production coming to a close, we'll get an official release date sooner, rather than later. Although Strange New Worlds Season 3 isn't likely to hit Paramount+ before the end of 2025, it will still be a fruitful year for Star Trek fans. The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery will premiered on April 4, while the animated series Lower Decks and Prodigy should have new episodes this year, as well.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Mount's video below. Keep up with our guide to Season 3 here.

