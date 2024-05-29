The Big Picture Anson Mount reveals that filming for the fourth season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is slated to begin in Spring 2025.

The third season was delayed due to last year's strikes, but recently wrapped, promising an answer to the Season 2 cliffhanger.

Season 3 will feature an episode directed by Jonathan Frakes, which the Star Trek legend noted as "the best episode of television" he's ever made.

Star Trek fans are still waiting for the third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, but the wait for season four will be shorter. In a new Instagram post, series star Anson Mount reports that he'll be returning to the Star Trek Stage to film the fourth season in the Spring of 2025. The series was renewed for a fourth season earlier this year. In the post, Mount praises Canada's hospitality — both Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Discovery, which debuted Mount's Captain Christopher Pike in its second season, were filmed there, as was Mount's AMC Western series, Hell on Wheels. He also dropped a crumb of information for Strange New Worlds fans eagerly awaiting the return of the series:

"We’ll see you again in the spring when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds goes back into production for Season 4!"

Last year's dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed production on the show's third season; the second season ended on a cliffhanger last August, and the third season, which recently wrapped filming, isn't expected to air on Paramount+ until 2025. The prompt resumption of production, barring further disruptions, bodes well for a shorter wait next time.

What's Going To Happen in Season 3 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'?

As season two of Strange New Worlds ended on a massive cliffhanger, with the Enterprise under attack from a fleet of hostile reptilian Gorn aliens, and Pike's on-and-off love interest Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano) fatally infected with Gorn embryos, the season will presumably open by resolving it, for better or worse. Regulars Spock (Ethan Peck), Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Joseph M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), La'an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong), and Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) will return.

Additionally, Martin Quinn, who debuted as the classic Star Trek character Montgomery "Scotty" Scott in the Season 2 finale, will return for the third season, possibly becoming a crew member on the Enterprise, as he was in the original Star Trek series. The season will also feature at least one episode directed by Jonathan Frakes, a Star Trek legend both in front of and behind the camera; Frakes described the episode as a murder mystery, and calls it "the best episode of television I’ve ever done."

Spinning out of Star Trek: Discovery and greeted with acclaim upon its release in 2022, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows the adventures of the USS Enterprise in the years before James T. Kirk took command of it. The series features a more episodic narrative than other contemporary Star Trek series, like Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, hearkening back to the early days of the franchise.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' fourth season will begin production in the spring of next year; the third season recently wrapped filming. Star tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the series on Paramount+.

