We are well into the second renaissance of the Star Trek franchise, with five series within the universe currently airing or coming soon and more planned for the future. Paramount+ has just released a teaser for one of the most anticipated spin-off series' of this new era, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Much like Discovery before it, Strange New Worlds takes us back in time before Star Trek, The Original Series, and follows a trio of characters that came even before Captain Kirk.

Anson Mount, Rebecca Romjin, and Ethan Peck lead the new series as Captain Christopher Pike, Number One, and Spock, who all appeared in the original Star Trek pilot, "The Cage." Spock went on to become a major character on The Original Series and Pike has made a few appearances throughout the franchise, while Number One was not seen again until Season 2 of Discovery and the accompanying Short Treks. The trio spawned this spin off and with the reintroduction of these characters, we'll also be seeing some other familiar faces from The Orignal Series.

This teaser trailer calls upon nostalgia effortlessly by weaving a retooled version of the theme song and communicator sounds from Star Trek throughout as we get a voiceover from Number One:

"No matter how many stars there are in the sky, no matter how many galaxies swirl beyond our own, no matter what the mathematical probabilities or the number of times we say 'we are not alone in the universe,' our first visit from the stars is always the province of children's stories and science fiction, until one day it isn't."

The teaser goes on to highlight several absolutely breathtaking new planets. From swirling gas giants to stunning societies with unique cultures and customs, Strange New Worlds appears plenty prepared to live up to its name. The teaser also focuses heavily on Mount's Pike as he's pulled back into service for Starfleet from a surprisingly snowy tundra. In "The Cage," Pike is from Mojave, California and though this looks a little chilly for the South West, we may very well see him riding Tango, his horse. Strange New Worlds looks to stay true to the core of Star Trek's roots in the exploration and understanding of the universe while bringing these timeless characters into a new era.

In addition to Mount, Romjin, and Peck, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman also directing the first episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres on May 5 exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia and the Nordics. The series will air on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave in Canada. Additional international availability is still to be announced.

