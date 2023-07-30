Nathan W. Pyle, who has become a New York Times bestseller for his light-hearted webcomic-turned-book, Strange Planet, has teamed up with Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon to create a new animated series based on the comic. Pyle began gaining internet popularity shortly after he submitted one of his t-shirt designs to Threadless and the design appeared in an episode of Community, a comedy series in which Dan Harmon was a creator and producer.

Pyle is also known to be an avid Reddit user, attracting more attention when he posted short animated gifs of some of his comedic artwork that represented his observations of life in New York after relocating from the suburbs of Kettering, Ohio. His original comics, which were posted on the social media site over a decade ago, quickly became viral, gaining the attention of Buzzfeed, who offered him a job. This connection and overnight fame eventually landed him a job at HarperCollins in 2014, which published his artwork in a travel book named NYC Basic Tips and Etiquette. Pyle has been listed on the NYT Bestseller list several times since, with multiple books he published after gaining popularity. Now that Nathan Pyle’s animated show Strange Planet (dubbed “a gentle Rick and Morty”) is on its way, here’s everything you need to know about the comedy series before it’s released!

What is Strange Planet About?

Image via Apple TV+

Similar to other adult-animated series, Strange Planet will follow the adorable blue alien characters of Pyle’s creation as they navigate the absurdities of social interactions that humanity faces every day. Each episode will likely have an episodical closed-circuit anthology-style narrative, like Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Rick and Morty, and other series that loosely tie each episode into the overall experiences of these affable characters.

Strange Planet is a commentary on basic human traits, essentially how we interact and treat each other in our daily lives, but with a twist of dry humor. Just as Star Trek’s Spock speaks with an almost computer-like delivery without nuance or humor, the silly blue alien creatures from Strange Planet do so in a way that reflects how our current society handles both dangerous and benign interactions.

For instance, in one of Pyle’s more recent comics pictured above, two blue aliens introduce a new pet… a cat. Alien #1 holds the cat at arm’s length and says, “I found this… It’s vibrating.” Alien #2 responds, “That’s great. That means it’s working. What does it excel at?” To which the first alien says, “Scratching. Also hiding.” Alien #2 replies with, “An excellent companion.”

Pyle's style of humor takes simple interaction between two beings (in this case, about becoming new owners of a cat) and transforms it into a hilariously relatable yet sterile observation of everyday life. These simple but "relatable" comics have crept into the hearts of countless fans and social media followers because of their odd way of describing day-to-day experiences. The series will undoubtedly continue with this style of humor, amusing and inspiring both comic artists and anthropologists along the way.

Where and When Can You Watch Strange Planet?

Image via Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has picked up Strange Planet, and the series will premiere exclusively on the streaming series on Wednesday, August 9. The animated show will likely have weekly releases each Wednesday for the 10-episode season. Depending on the show's reception and popularity, future seasons may be in store for Strange Planet. The series might also share rights with other streaming platforms in the future to boost visibility and garner a larger audience.

RELATED: 'Rick and Morty' Season 7: New Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Is There a Trailer for Strange Planet?

Absolutely! Apple TV+ released an official trailer on July 25, giving a sneak preview of how Nathan Pyle’s comics have been brought to life. The trailer gives many examples of Pyle’s unique sense of observational humor, including a segment on “jitter liquid,” a.k.a. “coffee.” After Apple TV+ shared the official trailer, Pyle himself shared the trailer on his social media, highlighting his excitement for this project. You can watch the trailer below!

Who Are the Cast of Strange Planet?

Produced by Apple Studios, ShadowMachine, and Harmonious Claptrap, this upcoming animated series does not have any mainstream voice actors attached to the project. Instead, the creators and production companies have decided to bring fresh blood into the fold. As of now, the credited cast members include American singer-songwriter Tunde Adibimpe, Demi Adejuyigbe, a British-born American comedian and writer, and Lori Tan Chinn, an American actress best known for her performance as Mei Chang in Orange is the New Black.

Joining them in the cast will be Danny Pudi (Community), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), James Adomian, an American comedian who is best known for his portrayals of George W. Bush and Bernie Sanders in The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911), and Beth Stelling (Crashing).

Pyle’s artistic style features these “blobby” blue aliens, (which are usually portrayed in 4-panel comics colored light blue and pink) highlighting the lives of these characters during different walks of life. Since the aliens themselves are indistinguishable from each other, the focus will be on whatever interactional observations they have during each episode instead of following a more traditional linear plot that connects each episode.

Because of the anthology-style storyline and the fact that the blue alien characters are indistinguishable from one another, there are bound to be many cameo and guest-star appearances throughout the first season. The listed cast members might also lend their voice-acting to several different characters within the season, similar to Hank Azaria’s many vocal performances for the classic animated comedy series, The Simpsons.

Despite the recent controversy surrounding Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon has kept his track record clean, creating the hilarious hit series Community and comedic podcast Harmontown. If you haven’t watched Rick and Morty, you can get a sense of his style of humor by watching Community on Netflix or Hulu. As far as Nathan Pyle goes, most of his original webcomics are widely available through his social media platforms on Reddit, Instagram, newly re-named “X,” and a simple Google Images search. His books are also available on Amazon and other major book-selling websites.