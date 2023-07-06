Two years following the initial announcement, Apple TV+ has officially set a premiere date for the adaptation of Strange Planet. Based on the graphic novel, the series is set to debut on the streamer on August 9. Season 1 clocks in at 10 episodes total, with episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays until the season finale on September 27.

Strange Planet is adapted from Nathan W. Pyle's #1 New York Times bestselling graphic novel of the same name. Set in a fantastical landscape, the series takes a "hilarious and perceptive" dive into a distant world that holds similarities to our own. It offers a vibrant world filled with blue beings who have their own fascination with the bizarre traditions and rituals humans go through in their everyday lives.

Strange Planet is co-created and executive produced by Pyle and Emmy Award winner Dan Harmon, who has previously found great success with shows such as Rick and Morty and Community. Additional executive producers include Emmy Award winner Corey Campodonico (BoJack Horseman) for ShadowMachine, Emmy Award winner Amalia Levari (Over the Garden Wall), Academy Award winner Alex Bulkley (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio), Steve Levy (Rick and Morty, Community), Lauren Pomerantz (Saturday Night Live), and Taylor Alexy Pyle. The series is produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine.

Image via Nathan Pyle

RELATED: The 10 Best Non-Superhero Movies Based on Graphic Novels, Ranked by IMDb Scores

Who Is in the Strange Planet Voice Cast?

Strange Planet features a hefty voice cast of multiple award nominees. Leading the charge are Danny Pudi, another Community alum who also previously starred in Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest; Lori Tan Chinn, known for projects such as Akwafina Is Nora from Queens, Turning Red, and the upcoming Joy Ride; Hannah Einbinder, whose breakout role came with HBO's Hacks; Tunde Adebimpe, whose credits include Lazor Wulf, She Dies Tomorrow, and Rachel Getting Married; and Demi Adejuyigbe, who is primarily known for writing on shows like The Amber Ruffin Show and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Strange Planet is the latest addition to a solid lineup from Apple TV+, with the streamer's straight-to-series order already a good sign for the upcoming show. It follows in the footsteps of the streamer's beloved comedy Ted Lasso, as well as other shows including The Morning Show (heading into Season 3), the adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation (heading into Season 2), the currently airing Platonic, and new series Silo that recently aired its Season 1 finale.

Strange Planet debuts on Wednesday, August 9 on Apple TV+.