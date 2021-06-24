Rejoice, new animated images will come to your televisor.

Apple has ordered a new Strange Planet animated series based on the webcomic of the same name by Nathan Pyle. The animated show is co-created by Pyle and Emmy winner Dan Harmon, known for his work in Community and Rick and Morty.

Pyle’s original webcomics feature blue aliens that describe day-to-day events in the most literal and precise way possible. For example, by describing dreams as “pleasant nonsense” and hugs as “mutual limb enclosure," Pyle’s aliens expose the absurdity of things we do every day without ever wondering how complex they are. Just imagine how humans could seem weird for an alien species unaware of our cultural and biological necessities. The Strange Planet webcomics were initially published on Instagram before Pyle started publishing hardcover collections of the stripes.

Apple Studios produces Strange Planet together with the award-winning animation studio and production house ShadowMachine (Bojack Horseman, Final Space). Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico executive produce for ShadowMachine. Steve Levy and Taylor Alexy Pyle also serve as executive producers on the project.

We have no release window yet for the project. However, the straight-to-series order indicates Apple is confident in Strange Planet’s success. While series usually produce a pilot episode before getting approval for an entire season, Strange Planet will skip this part of the process, which should speed up its release.

Strange Planet will join Apple TV+’s growing list of original productions, including Killers of the Flower Moon from Academy Award winners Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio and the animated musical series Central Park, which is coming back for a second season this week.

