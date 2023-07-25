The Big Picture Apple TV+'s Strange Planet, an adaptation of the bestselling graphic novel by Nathan Pyle, will premiere on August 9 with new episodes airing weekly.

The trailer reveals an absurdly comical world where alien blue beings explore and poke fun at everyday human life.

The voice cast includes Danny Pudi and Lori Tan Chinn, while Dan Harmon co-creates and serves as executive producer for the whimsical comedy series.

Set to make its premiere on August 9, Apple TV+ has released the trailer for their upcoming adaptation of Strange Planet. With two years past since the initial announcement, Strange Planet is based on the New York Times bestselling graphic novel of the same name by Nathan Pyle. The whimsical comedy will have new episodes debut weekly on Wednesdays through the season finale on September 27 for a total of ten episodes.

The trailer begins with a question the Apple TV+ series hopes to tackle and answer emphatically. “What if our world isn’t the only one where existence is absurd?” Set in a comically absurd world, the trailer for the most part points to the similarities shared between humans and the blue beings that exist in this vibrant, outlandish world. From interactions at coffee shops, near-death experiences on airplanes and the ingestion of "mild" poison at the bar, these blue beings explore some of the absurdities found in the traditions humans seem to have grown accustomed to without considering the complexities. The trailer, however, does possess one very key piece of advice: every moment will pass, be it good or bad.

Strange Planet joins a list of brilliant shows that make up the Apple TV+ lineup. It joins beloved comedy Ted Lasso, as well as the adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation which is set for a second season, and new series Silo among others. Pyle's original webcomics upon which the series is based, were first released on Instagram before the author began publishing the stories in hardcover.

Image via Apple TV+

Strange Planet's Voice Cast and Crew

Lending their voices to bring these blue beings to life is a voice cast that consist of several award nominees. They include Danny Pudi, whose credits include Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest; Lori Tan Chinn, who has starred in projects like Joy Ride, Akwafina Is Nora from Queens, and Turning Red. Others include Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Tunde Adebimpe, (Lazor Wulf, She Dies Tomorrow, and Rachel Getting Married); and Demi Adejuyigbe, who is primarily known for writing on shows like The Amber Ruffin Show and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Emmy Award winner Dan Harmon, who is known for his work on shows such as Rick and Morty and Community, co-creates and serves as executive producer for Strange Planet alongside Pyle. Other executive producers include executive producers include Emmy Award winner Corey Campodonico (BoJack Horseman), Emmy Award winner Amalia Levari (Over the Garden Wall), Academy Award winner Alex Bulkley (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio), Steve Levy (Rick and Morty, Community), Lauren Pomerantz (Saturday Night Live), and Taylor Alexy Pyle.

Strange Planet debuts on Wednesday, August 9 on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer below: