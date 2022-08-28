The most popular and beloved movie about the Titanic disaster is James Cameron's 1997 epic, simply titled Titanic. It's not surprising, considering it's also one of the highest-grossing films of all time, and won a staggering 11 Academy Awards. A huge budget offering great spectacle, an accomplished director behind the camera, a great cast, and memorable music made for one of its era's most memorable Hollywood releases.

But Titanic is far from the only notable film about that fateful night in 1912. There are dozens of films and documentaries about the sinking of the Titanic that incorporate the infamous ship into their narrative somehow. The following are seven of the most interesting among these, and all have plots centering around the Titanic without necessarily having identical (or historically accurate) stories. The following are listed in chronological order of release. Some are good, some aren't, and some are flat-out bizarre.

'In Night and Ice' (1912)

Apparently, the phrase "too soon" didn't exist back in 1912. Mere months after the actual Titanic disaster, which happened in April, this half-hour-long German silent film was released... in August! Staggeringly, another 10-minute short film actually beat In Night and Ice in being the first film centered on the Titanic sinking. Saved From the Titanic was the name of that one, but it's been lost to time, meaning In Night and Ice is the earliest Titanic film still viewable.

It speaks to how poorly films from the silent era were preserved because In Night and Ice was also considered a lost film for most of the 20th century until a print was found in 1998. Ultimately, it's the immediacy of its release and its status as a once-lost, now-recovered film that remain its most interesting aspects. It's a more engaging film to read about than it is to watch, yet for its time, it's competently made and does present the disaster in a simple yet efficient way. It won't waste much of your time at 30-something minutes, but how people in 1912 felt about it being made so soon after the real disaster is anyone's guess.

'Atlantic' (1929)

The ship shown to sink in Atlantic is called the Atlantic, rather than the Titanic, but make no mistake: this is a Titanic film through and through. It was based on a play that took inspiration from the real-life event and includes all the scenes you'd expect to see in a film about the Titanic. This includes hitting the iceberg, the difficult questions surrounding who gets to go on the limited lifeboats, and the ship's interior slowly flooding. The music is played and sung by those passengers stuck on the ship as it sinks.

It was also the first sound film about the Titanic and the first long enough to qualify as feature-length, 90 minutes long. It's interesting in those ways, especially because sound in films was a concept that was only two years old in 1929, but when viewed through modern eyes, the film is a bit tedious. It might've been fair for its time and has a handful of impactful shots in its final act, but otherwise, it's a little forgettable.

'A Night to Remember' (1958)

A Night to Remember is the most well-known Titanic movie that isn't James Cameron's mammoth 1997 hit. It deserves this reputation because it's undoubtedly one of the best films about the famously "unsinkable" ship. Arguably, it might even be the best Titanic movie and ought to be mentioned among other examples of great disaster movies made in the 20th century.

It's leaner and more direct than Cameron's film, with a runtime shorter by about 70 minutes. This might mean it has a less broad appeal, though, as it doesn't focus on romance as heavily as 1997's Titanic. It's a straightforward and realistic (certainly for its time) film depiction of the event, taking a docudrama approach that makes the viewer feel like they're there. A Night to Remember is perhaps the most harrowing and realistic of all the films that present the Titanic's sinking, and it holds up well today, thanks to the efficiency of its plot and pacing, its special effects, and its strong acting.

'Raise the Titanic' (1980)

There are a handful of compliments that can be thrown in the general direction of 1980's Raise the Titanic. It takes an admirably optimistic approach to its Titanic-related story, about raising the ship, rather than depicting its sinking. The scene where they raise the ship is pretty well-done (even if the ship comes up in one piece, which time has shown to be inaccurate). And John Barry - best known for his James Bond scores - wrote a solid soundtrack for the film.

But otherwise, Raise the Titanic is a bit of a snooze. Interestingly, a film about raising the Titanic (in order to obtain some valuable cargo) was a notorious box office bomb, while the 1997 film about its sinking was one of the highest-earning films in history. Raise the Titanicearned nominations at the Razzies, while Titanic was a hit at the Oscars.

'The Legend of the Titanic' (1999)

After the release of Titanic in 1997, Titanic films take a turn toward the truly bizarre. The Legend of the Titanic is an animated film - seemingly intended for kids - that likely wouldn't exist if not for Cameron's film. Given that the 1997 film was a hit, someone thought there was potential for an animated film to capitalize on its success, so The Legend of the Titanic was born.

The Titanic does technically sink in The Legend of the Titanic, but otherwise, it differs completely from real-life events. No one dies during the tragedy, thanks to the efforts of a shape-shifting octopus who, in other scenes, is only a little bigger than the villainous shark characters. Also, the whole thing is narrated by a mouse, and its attempts to copy the romance found in 1997's Titanic end up strange and uncomfortable. Despite all this, it is still not the weirdest animated Titanic movie.

'Titanic: The Legend Goes On...' (2000)

One person (or group of people) having the idea to make an animated kids' film based on the Titanic is strange enough. What's even crazier is that the people behind The Legend of the Titanic weren't the only people to have this idea, as the similarly titled Titanic: The Legend Goes On was released a year later and made by an entirely different creative team.

This one is similar enough to the point where it's remarkably easy to get it mixed up with that other animated Titanic movie that features laughable animation and the word "Legend" in its title. There's one key difference, though. Titanic: The Legend Goes On has a rapping dog show up for a bizarre musical number, despite the whole thing being set in 1912. But on the other hand, the "Party Time" rap is undoubtedly the most legendary and ironically enjoyable part of this remarkably strange animated film, for whatever that's worth.

'In Search of the Titanic' (2004)

In Search of the Titanic is another animated Titanic-related film. This one is a sequel to The Legend of the Titanic (the one with the giant octopus) and isn't related to Titanic: The Legend Goes On (the one with the rapping dog).

Not to be outdone by the wacky musical numbers in its "rival" Titanic film from 2000, In Search of the Titanic doubles down with a bizarre musical sequence featuring a rapping shark. It winds up not even being the weirdest song from the film, which has a plot centering on an underwater voyage to discover the Titanic's wreck that gets sidetracked when the main characters end up in the underwater city of Atlantis, and get wrapped up in a plot where they need to prevent a group of rats from taking over the world. Perhaps it's for the best that these animated Titanic movies stopped here.

