It looks like there has been some horsing around going on behind the scenes of Pedro Almodóvar's upcoming Western film Strange Way of Life. The new photos were posted today on both Instagram and Twitter. As Collider has previously reported, production on the film will begin production sometime in August.

The new photos, posted today, show the film's stars Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal perched on their horses alongside director Almodóvar, who stands at the left corner of the frame. Pascal and Hawke were photographed separately, and it looks like Almodóvar also did a costume change between the two almost identically posed pictures.

In his photo with Hawke, Almodóvar wears a hat, sunglasses, a white button-up shirt, and a white t-shirt with jeans. This contrasts with Almodóvar's photo with Pascal, in which he is wearing a funky Hawaiian shirt. This paired with Hawke's gothy black shirt and Pascal's yellow shirt, paints quite the picture of the two contrasting stars. The Twitter account that posted the photos, FILM DAZE, poked fun at the contrasting pictures with the caption "Inside you there are two wolves". Pascal also posted his horseback picture on his Instagram story.

Strange Way of Life is a highly anticipated Western, as you probably could have guessed from the horseback photos, that will tell the story of two middle-aged gunslingers named Silva and Jake. The film will follow Silva as he returns to the town of Bitter Creek to see his estranged partner, Jake, who is now a sheriff. Hoping to catch up on their adventures twenty years ago, Silva is in for a surprise when it is revealed that Jake has other plans in store than just reminiscing on the past. Few other details regarding the plot have been released, as Almodóvar wants to keep the plot mostly under wraps.

Strange Way of Life is being shot on location in Spain. The choice of filming location recalls the European backdrop of so many beloved Spaghetti Westerns, a genre of film that rose to prominence in the mid-1960s, long after the original prominence of American Westerns, filmed in the southwest United States in the 1940s and 1950s. Strange Way of Life will be filmed in Almería, Spain where famous Spaghetti Wester director Sergio Leone filmed his classic film The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

No release date has yet been set for the film.