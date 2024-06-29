The Big Picture Strange Way of Life is a Western film that challenges the traditional tropes of the genre and explores the hidden queer relationships between its characters.

This is not the first time a Western film has explored homoerotic intentions, but Strange Way of Life goes further by showing a more explicit scene between the younger versions of Silva and Jake.

Pedro Almodóvar's creative choice to keep the on-screen intimacy between the characters from being explicit allows for a unique exploration of the erotic charge between them.

Under a blistering sun, a desert town is the reunion spot for two aged gunslingers where their warm memories and cold resentments clash. What happens next puts a queer spin on the iconic tropes of a traditional Hollywood Western in Strange Way of Life, a short film starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke. Directed by Pedro Almodóvar, his films are known for their vibrant set design and costuming in melodrama stories that can be tragic, funny, or depraved. In the history of the genre, from seeing John Wayne as a heroic figure, to when things get brutal and operatic in Spaghetti Westerns, there could always be queer readings or subtext in these macho worlds where a man’s closest ally or bitter enemy was another man. Almodóvar leans into this completely, infusing his short film with erotic passion and high drama for a “what if” scenario that has the classic Western kick its boot to let queer subtext out, wild and free.

Strange Way of Life 6 10 A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen. Director Pedro Almodovar Cast Pedro Pascal , Ethan Hawke , José Condessa , Manu Rios Release Date April 12, 2024 Runtime 31 minutes

'Strange Way of Life' Lassos the Classic Western Out of the Closet

Silva (Pascal) meets with Sheriff Jake (Hawke) in the town of Bitter Creek for a long overdue reunion. Twenty-five years ago, they were gunslinging partners who fell into a romance they abandoned back in their youth. The middle-aged Silva and Jake hook up again to make up for all the time that has passed, which causes problems when Jake learns the other reason for this long-awaited visit: Silva’s son is a fugitive at large, the very one Jake is about to hunt down, and Silva wishes to stop this. Once Silva makes his day-long trip to Bitter Creek, he finds Jake at the Sheriff’s office. They have dinner that night at Jake’s place, the two reminiscing on their past. Glasses of wine loosen their inhibitions, so when Silva gets up, Jake takes a look over his body and that’s all it takes for him to accept his urges. The film fades to black when they hook up. But while viewers may not see the older versions of the men reawaken the passion between them, a flashback to their youth isn't as private. In this memory that is shown, they put their gun skills on display that have sexual undertones, and it's certainly not the first time it has been done in a Western.

There are homoerotic intentions in a scene from Red River, where two men compare each other's guns in awe of the other's piece. Strange Way of Life goes further though. When the younger Silva (José Condessa) and Jake (Jason Fernández) have a shooting contest to pierce a wine barrel, it’s a scene Almodóvar plucked out of The Wild Bunch. From that classic, two men do the same thing, and along with the women they brought along, everyone gulps down and dances under the leaking wine. It may start the same way for the younger Silva and Jake until it diverts. As they drink, their faces get closer until their lips meet, carnal impulses making them forget the women nearby who leave with a shrug.

The men drop to the floor, kissing with furious energy before they playfully test how far they will go. The scene may not be as explicit as what viewers see in a film like Brokeback Mountain, where we see Ennis and Jack back in their tent together, but showing more on-screen isn’t what Almodóvar wanted. In an IndieWire interview, he said this creative choice was made to have, “--these moments that are erotic without being explicit sexually or having to do with any kind of physical nakedness.” Viewers may not have seen what Pascal and Hawke’s older versions got up to, but the morning after they talk about what they did, which brings its own erotic charge. Silva’s hurt back he complained about from being a rancher must not have been too hurt from what they got up to, according to Jake. A frank discussion like this is unique since the Western genre didn't openly reveal queer representation on-screen.

Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke Challenge the Western Hero Trope

Silva’s son is accused of killing the widow of Jake’s deceased brother, intertwining the older men without an easy way out. This is perhaps the most blatant example of Almodóvar's use of the melodrama genre, but it's also seen in how he emphasizes his main characters' emotions in the plot. The director switches out the leading women in his films, like Penélope Cruz, for leading men to unleash their explosive feelings. In doing so, his Western men don't remain stoic. Ethan Hawke's lawman can’t be persuaded to stop tracking Silva’s son as his work is the only purpose in his life, but the seemingly calm-headed Sheriff can be rattled. During the men’s early interaction at the Sheriff's office, Silva compliments the uniform he sees, saying, “You look impressive dressed as a Sheriff.” Jake takes offense when he replies a little too quickly, “I’m not just dressed as one. I am one.”

A bigger reaction from Jake happens the morning after they have hooked up. The betrayal he feels from knowing the truth about the visit, causes him to have an outburst. He pulls out a gun, regretting it the moment he aims it at Silva. The reappearance of his old friend has cracked the shield of repression he built for himself. Although the story hints that Silva could be using their hookup as blackmail, when that doesn’t occur, it’s obvious there’s plenty of love still within Pedro Pascal’s role that he wants to offer.

Silva is also fiercely protective, doing his best to help his son avoid getting captured, no matter if he committed the crime he’s accused of or not; but Silva’s relationship with his son is secondary to his feelings for Jake. If this had been a Western made around the time when John Wayne or Clint Eastwood were in their prime, the script would probably have focused on Silva being a father trying to protect his son from his old "friend," pushing down Silva’s romantic connections with Jake until it was subtext, if even that. Without doing this, Strange Way of Life escalates tensions from the queer relationship in the finale by changing the outcome of a gun duel.

The Gunslingers in the 1950s Western 'Warlock' Are More Than Friends

Image via 20th Century Fox

In the Hollywood Reporter, Almodóvar mentioned Warlock when talking about finding queer readings for older Westerns. In that '50s film, gunfighter Clay Blaisedell (Peter Fonda) is hired as town marshal to protect the town of Warlock from an unruly gang, bringing along his partner and expert gunman, Tom Morgan (Anthony Quinn). Almodóvar went on to say about Fonda and Quinn's characters, “-- and they are sort of a couple. Their relationship is absolutely a very queer relationship — it’s never made explicit, but the film makes no sense without understanding the fact that these two men have a very close relationship.”

Morgan admires and respects Blaisedell, especially because his clubfoot disability is never pointed out by Blaisedell. Other characters pick up on what they mean to one another. A woman Morgan has made into an enemy vows to see Blaisedell die to relish Morgan’s agony. If harm comes to one, the other will suffer. Their partnership becomes less secure when Blaisedell chooses to settle in Warlock with a woman he wants to marry, rejecting Morgan’s plan of traveling to a new town that needs a marshal. Eventually, a drunk and volatile Morgan pushes Blaisedell to defend himself in a gun showdown, where Morgan is killed. It devastates Blaisedell, so much so, he leaves Warlock behind, ditching the woman he was to marry. Almodóvar doesn't bother with inserting subtext for Silva and Jake, they have to grapple with their past head-on as their current situation intensifies.

Almodóvar Almost Directed 'Brokeback Mountain'

Image via Focus Features

While comparisons may be had, Strange Way of Life stands apart from what could have been the director’s first Western: Brokeback Mountain. Back in the early 2000s, Almodóvar had the chance to adapt Annie Proulx’s short story Brokeback Mountain, and he seemed like a terrific fit for what would become one of the best Westerns. Brokeback Mountain would have been the English-language debut of Almodóvar. In the Hollywood Reporter, Almodóvar talked about how he ultimately declined to direct Brokeback Mountain, believing he didn’t see the eroticism in the script he wanted; the project then went on to find director Ang Lee.

There is a great deal of fear and secrecy around the meetups between Ennis (Heath Ledger) and Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal). Repression soars in the Wyoming setting with breathtaking views of the valleys and mountains that are both a lonely and liberating place for these men. This separates it from traditional entries such as Stagecoach or Tombstone, both of which took place in the latter half of the 1800s. Strange Way of Life is also set in the 19th century, and by keeping itself tied to the 1800s, it subverts what might have happened if Almodóvar had said, “yes,” in the 2000s. His 2023 short doesn’t give attention to societal bigotry like Brokeback, or what it might have looked like in the 1800s.

'Strange Way of Life' Ends With Hope

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Jake has followed Silva to where he’s hiding his son and, being the lawman he is, Jake won’t leave without the prisoner. Someone is likely to die when the guns are drawn, except, Silva shoots Jake with such an expert aim, that it merely wounds his old lover, giving his son time to escape. None of the main characters in Strange Way of Life are killed, not like at the end of Warlock or in Brokeback Mountain. Almodóvar offers a hopeful conclusion that alters the power dynamic presented at the start. Silva goes to Bitter Creek to desperately get Jake to look the other way; Jake is then left dependent on Silva’s gentle care.

The dark red blood streaming down Jake’s injury works as a callback to the dark red wine that was spewing from the barrels in their youth. They may be middle-aged now, but it doesn’t mean their lives are over. The men are living under the same roof, like an old dream from twenty years ago that Silva wanted and Jake didn't see as possible. This story about aging gunslingers touches on a theme seen in The Wild Bunch about the passing of time, where two unlikely survivors at the end of that beloved film have no choice but to forge a new path forward, with a final line given: “It ain't like it used to be, but it'll do.”

Strange Way of Life concentrates on getting second chances from the years that have passed. An elegant and wistful score by composer Alberto Iglesias plays into the end credits over the last image the men see from a nearby window: the ranch outside. The harsh actions of the Wild West can lead to a loving result. Maybe, despite the circumstances, they can find out what a life together could mean for them. There are no rootin' tootin' cowboys eager to impress a lucky gal nor are there drawn-out close-ups set to Ennio Morricone-like music. Director Pedro Almodóvar revises classic tropes in Strange Way of Life to see how queer the traditional Hollywood Western could have been.

Strange Way of Life is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

