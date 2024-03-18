This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Silva and Sheriff Jake are finally ready to ride home together. Following its world premiere at last year's Cannes Film Festival and a theatrical run in October, Pedro Almodóvar's sizzling short film Strange Way of Life will be available to stream on Netflix starting on April 12. Starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke as old West gunslingers who finally reunite after 25 years apart, the film explores their complex relationship as former lovers who went their separate ways.

See Netflix's official announcement below.