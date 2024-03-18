Silva and Sheriff Jake are finally ready to ride home together. Following its world premiere at last year's Cannes Film Festival and a theatrical run in October, Pedro Almodóvar's sizzling short film Strange Way of Life will be available to stream on Netflix starting on April 12. Starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke as old West gunslingers who finally reunite after 25 years apart, the film explores their complex relationship as former lovers who went their separate ways.
See Netflix's official announcement below.
Strange Way of Life
A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen.
- Release Date
- April 12, 2024
- Director
- Pedro Almodovar
- Cast
- Pedro Pascal , Ethan Hawke , José Condessa , Manu Rios
- Runtime
- 31 minutes
- Main Genre
- Western
- Streaming Service
- Netflix