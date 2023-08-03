The Big Picture Pedro Almodóvar's queer Western, Strange Way of Life, starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, will be released in October after receiving positive reviews at Cannes.

Pedro Almodóvar's queer Western Strange Way of Life has set an October release date. The movie had its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival back in the spring and was warmly received by the critics garnering amazing reviews and intriguing audiences.

The short film stars Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal as a queer couple reuniting after a long time reminding audiences of the groundbreaking 2005 romance Brokeback Mountain. The short film will play in theaters alongside the director's 2020 short film, The Human Voice, starring Tilda Swinton. To date the two shorts are Almodóvar’s only English-language projects and fans will get a chance to see both back to back on the big screen.

What Is 'Strange Way of Life' About?

The movie follows Silva (Pascal), a rancher who crosses the desert to reunite with his old friend Sheriff Jake (Hawke). The two used to work as hired gunmen in the past and while Silva visits him under the guise of reunion, the two indeed celebrate their meeting after so many years. But things change when the next morning Sheriff Jake tells Silva that the reason for his trip is not to go down memory lane. Like Almodóvar’s previous works, Strange Way of Life is another gripping tale of complex human emotions where we can find some semblance to our own moral conundrums.

Along with Hawke and Pascal, the movie also stars José Condessa as young Silva, Jason Fernández as young Jake, Sara Sálamo as Conchita, Erenice Lohan as Clara, Pedro Casablanc as Carpenter, George Steane as Joe, Manu Ríos as singer, Oihana Cueto as Calixta, Daniela Medina as Patricia. Pascal is coming off of the hot streak of success with The Last of Us and The Mandalorian while Hawke has been seen in recent projects like The Black Phone, Moon Knight, and The Northman. Almodóvar is well known for crafting complex narratives and executing themes of desire, LGBT issues, passion, family, and identity.

Strange Way of Life hits theaters in NYC and LA on October 4 and will expand nationwide on October 6. You can check out the trailer below.