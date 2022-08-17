New photos have surfaced from the set of Strange Way of Life, Academy Award-winning director Pedro Almodóvar’s upcoming English language short film. The images showcase the stars of the film, Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, in their western costumes. Strange Way of Life follows Jake (Hawke) and Silva (Pascal), retired gunslingers and old pals who meet each other again after over two decades apart. However, it gradually becomes apparent that their reunion is no mere happenstance or strictly between two friends.

The film is titled after a traditional Portuguese fado song by late fado icon Amália Rodrigues, which will also be the soundtrack that opens the movie. Referring to Rodrigues's songs to IndieWire, Almodóvar said: “Those songs are all very sad and that is how these two main characters live.” However, sadness is not present in Almodóvar, Hawke, or Pascal’s expressions as they pose together in a photo taken by Iglesias Más on the set for the film. From the costumes, Hawke’s Jake appears to be the wealthier, more aristocratic of the two while Pascal’s Silva is dressed in a more casual checkered shirt. The costumes are designed by Saint Laurent’s head designer Anthony Vaccarello.

In another photo, this time taken on the exterior set, Hawke is not present, and instead Elite star Manu Ríos is the one standing next to a smiling Almodóvar and more serious Pascal. The photos were posted by Agustín Almodóvar on his official Twitter account; Agustín is the director’s younger brother and a film producer also working on Strange Way of Life.

The movie is considered a sort of response to Brokeback Mountain, which starred late Academy Award-winner Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal as the two titular cowboys. Prior to Ang Lee being confirmed as director, the chance to helm the film was offered to Almodóvar. The filmmaker told IndieWire: “I think Ang Lee made a wonderful movie, but I never believed that they would give me complete freedom and independence to make what I wanted. Nobody told me that — they said, ‘You can do whatever you want,’ but I knew that there was a limitation.”

Shooting for the 30-minute-long Western has begun to take place this month in southern Spain. The short film also stars José Condessa, Jason Fernández, Sara Sálamo, Erenice Lohan, Pedro Casablanc, and George Steane.

Strange Way of Life has no set release date yet, but the short film is expected to premiere sometime next year. Check out the set photos down below.

Image via Iglesias Más & Agustín Almodóvar

