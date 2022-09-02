Wish that you could see Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke together again? Your wish is Pedro Almodóvar's command. His short film A Strange Way Of Life brings both Hawke and Pascal together as a sheriff named Jake (Hawke) and a gunslinger named Silva (Pascal) as one is trying to find the other for a reunion that is more than meets the eye. And now, the film is reportedly wrapping!

Hawke shared a picture of himself and Pascal in the sunset with the caption "Golden hour is unreal in Spain. @PascalisPunk and I are wrapping production on #ExtrañaFormadeVida (#AStrangeWayOfLife). It’s been a dream to work with Pedro Almodóvar and his wonderful team. Apologies for my Spanish." The picture is, truly, a work of art in itself. The sun is setting, both Hawke and Pascal are standing in front of it in what look like similar shirts (just different colors) and they have nothing but field behind them.

Again, a work of art. But it also gives us a bit of information on the film! A Strange Way of Life is wrapping and so that means we might start to know a bit more about the latest Almodóvar film. Right now, we know that one of them is searching for the other and that it is, at its core, a romance. And with a picture like this signifying the wrap of it, it is going to be a beautiful one at that.

Image via Ethan Hawke

Hawke is fresh off his run as two villains consuming our minds in 2022. He played Arthur Harrow in the Disney+ series Moon Knight, and he also played the Grabber in the film The Black Phone. Pascal has been playing Din Djarin in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian as well as working on the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us as Joel Miller and so both are incredibly busy people. But that doesn't mean that they're not putting their all into other projects.

The two have seemed so incredibly pleased to be a part of this film and working with Almodóvar and the more pictures from the set come out, the more it is obvious that everyone involved in A Strange Way of Life loves the story that they're telling. Is this a beautiful image of both Hawke and Pascal? Yes. And to top it all off, it is a selfie. So they took one of the most beautiful selfies ever created, and it does give me high hopes for A Strange Way of Life.