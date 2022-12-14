Disney's Strange World is bringing adventure home for everyone next year. Collider can exclusively reveal that the animated epic following the Clade family is getting a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on February 14. This includes an exclusive steelbook release from Best Buy complete with gorgeous art of the Clade family looking over the strange lands they plan to explore.

Strange World was directed by veteran Disney creative Don Hall with a classic pulpy action feel in mind. The film follows the legendary Clade family renowned for their exploratory prowess. Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal), however, wants to pursue a more peaceful life as a farmer until adventure inevitably calls him into action. Facing their most treacherous and critical journey yet, Searcher and the rest of the Clade clan must learn to put aside their family drama as they explore frontiers unknown.

The adventure features a starry voice cast opposite Gyllenhaal with Dennis Quaid sharing the spotlight as Searcher's father Jaeger Clade. Also starring are Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Lucy Liu, Karan Soni, and Alan Tudyk. Hall also re-teamed with his Raya and the Last Dragon partner Qui Nguyen who both wrote and co-directed the film. Veteran Disney producer Roy Conli also takes on production duties, marking his first animated feature since joining Hall on Big Hero 6. Hall also managed to get his Winnie the Pooh, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Big Hero 6 composer Henry Jackman back to compose the sweeping, adventurous score for the film.

Image via Disney

What Special Features Come With Strange World's Physical Release?

Included in the physical editions are two discs that come packed with the film and a solid mix of special features for those interested in how Strange World came to be. "Anatomy of a Scene - Creating A Strange World" is the first of four featurettes in the package and explores the animation team's creative process for the film through a single scene. "Strange Science," meanwhile, sees Young-White come in to discuss how real science influenced Disney's animation team when building out the world of the Clades. "Creature Feature" focuses on one of the highlights of the film - the bizarre creatures that inhabit the titular strange world. Finally, "The Hidden Secrets of Strange World" is a round-up of all the little references and easter eggs the Strange World team snuck in while also telling some of the more interesting behind-the-scenes stories that occurred while creating certain scenes. Rounding out the package are four deleted scenes and outtakes showing the fun side of jumping in the recording booth.

Strange World is seeing a fairly quick turnaround to home release after its theatrical run. Aside from physical editions next year, the film will also stream on Disney+ and be available on digital retailers starting on December 23. This all comes after a disastrous turn at the box office for the animated film which saw the film take home only $18.6 million across its opening weekend against a reported budget of around $100 million. Despite the lukewarm reception, it's not without merit. Collider's own Ross Bonaime praised the film for being an inventive take on a Disney film with enough charm to paper over the flaws.

Disney's Strange World will be available to purchase in 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD formats on February 14. Check out the box art below.