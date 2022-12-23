Disney's Strange World is available to stream starting today, bringing the fantastical adventure of the Clade family home in time for the holidays. The film follows the legendary family of adventurers on a treacherous journey to save their planet's power source in the strange world beneath the surface. Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal), however, is no explorer, but a mere farmer called into action. In order for the mission to succeed, the family must learn to put its differences aside and navigate the strange new lands together. With the release on Disney+, a new blooper reel from the upcoming physical release of the film is out showing the cast flubbing lines and goofing off in the recording booth.

Everyone starts off the recording very confident until they immediately start laughing and flubbing lines. Much of the video is Gyllenhaal messing up, getting tongue-tied, or just generally goofing around with different ways of speaking his lines. For everyone else, it's a mix. Lucy Liu can't keep it together while saying "come on" repeatedly, Jaboukie Young-White mixes up exposition and expedition, and Dennis Quaid and Gabrielle Union just have fun in the booth in general, delivering their lines with extra hand movements and plenty of emphases.

The Strange World bloopers will be just one part of the package of bonus content included with the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release of the film. Also included in the release will be four new featurettes that take a more in-depth exploration of the film, its creation, the creatures of the titular strange world, the real-world science behind it, and the easter eggs hidden in plain sight by the team. The typical deleted scenes are also there alongside the outtakes, allowing viewers to see what was left on the cutting room floor.

More Background on Strange World

Written and directed by Disney veteran Don Hall with his Raya and the Last Dragon partner Qui Nguyen, Strange World boasts a talented team behind the pulpy action adventure. Rounding out the Gyllenhaal and Quaid-led film are Deadpool's Karan Soni and Resident Alien's Alan Tudyk. Henry Jackman also re-teamed with Hall to compose the film's score while Roy Conli gets his first production credit since Big Hero 6. Despite all the star power and a promising premise, however, Strange World famously flopped at the box office, earning only $18.6 million in its opening weekend while boasting a budget believed to be around $180 million. Although not necessarily a bad film by any means, it's a black mark on an otherwise stellar year that saw Disney cross the $4 billion mark at the global box office.

Strange World is available to stream now on Disney+ and will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 14. Check out the blooper reel below.