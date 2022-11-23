Director Don Hall and co-director Qui Nguyen's new movie, Strange World, is an original action-packed adventure focused on the Clades, a family led by legendary explorer Jaeger Clade voiced by Dennis Quaid. When Jaeger goes missing, his son Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal) becomes the hometown hero for discovering a new plant called Pando that packs the power to keep the town of Avalonia abuzz. Years later when Searcher is enjoying the good life with his wife (Gabrielle Union) and son (Jaboukie Young-White), he's shocked to learn that Pando isn't the never-ending miracle crop he once thought. In fact, Pando is dying and Searcher needs to venture under the surface of Avalonia in order to save it.

PERRI NEMIROFF: Jaboukie, I was watching an interview where the filmmakers were talking about how much they valued your ability to improv and play around with the material. Do you have an example of a big random swing you took in the booth that now we can see in the final film?

JABOUKIE YOUNG-WHITE: There was a lot of Splat interaction that ended up making it into the final film. What I loved about the process is that they really were taking what we did in the booth and then kind of running off and then coming back with something that incorporated what we did in the last session. I think the dynamic between Ethan and Splat, a lot of the improvisation ended up working its way into that relationship.

Image via Walt Disney Animation

I know you’ve spoken about being wowed by the fact that they didn't just use your voice performance, but they also picked up on a lot of the physical elements of your work in the booth as well. Is there anything you see in the animated version of yourself that made you stop and go, ‘I can't believe they pulled that?’

DENNIS QUAID: I can’t believe how much I look like Kurt Russell. Did they write it for him?

YOUNG-WHITE: No, no, no. It was for you.

QUAID: It was for me? All right.

YOUNG-WHITE: For me what really shook me up was there's a scene where Meridian and Ethan are talking to each other and Ethan kind of readjusts [in] the chair, does this thing that I do in real life, but I'm like, I've never sat in that booth. There was not a chair in that booth. Even if I sat in that booth, they wouldn't have seen it. Where did they get this from? What video did you pull this from? So it wasn't even just the voiceover sessions. It kind of was just like everything that they had at their disposal. It was really impressive.

Dennis, as someone who rewatches The Day After Tomorrow often I have to ask, did you ever talk to Jake about the fact that the last time you two worked together you played father and son in a film that addressed how we treat our environment?

QUAID: Yeah, and just like this movie, we were never in the same room together either. [Laughs] The only difference is that this time he's coming to look for me rather than the other way around.

Image via Walt Disney Animation

Dennis, I think it's been a pretty long time since you've done another animated feature, so is there anything about the voice acting experience on Strange World that would make Battle for Terra you go, ‘Wow, I can't believe that's how this process works today?’

QUAID: It's totally different. It was so easy. These guys make it so easy here, just beyond anything I imagined. I kind of feel like I don't have an imagination compared to what they did. It’s like they invented colors all over again with this movie, and it's such a great story that everyone can relate to at the same time.

Given the focus this movie puts on how each generation can change the world around them, Jaboukie, is there a more experienced actor you've worked with that set you up for success and paved the way forward for you in a positive manner? And Dennis, can you name a newer actor you met recently that you think will be able to change the industry for the better going forward?

YOUNG-WHITE: Issa Rae. Definitely working with Issa. She really values empowering people. I think that is a really special and beautiful trait that she specifically possesses. It’s invaluable having those people who are willing to just freely give advice and freely put you onto things that you have no way of learning other than doing. I think that’s so, so crucial.

QUAID: And I think Tim Olyphant should play the dad, Nick Parker, in the remake of The Parent Trap.

Images via Walt Disney Animation

I will watch that in a heartbeat. Is that something that’s happening? Did that just come to you?

QUAID: I just worked with him and I think he'd be perfect.

Strange World premieres exclusively in theaters on November 23!