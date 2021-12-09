The film hails from the director and co-writer of 'Raya and the Last Dragon'.

Disney's next animated feature will be Strange World. The studio announced that the film will be released around Thanksgiving 2022 with a first look at the movie's concept art, seen above.

The film is being described as focusing on the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threatened to topple their latest and most crucial mission. In a post on Disney Animation's Instagram, the studio wrote that "Walt Disney Animation Studios' Strange World journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await."

The film will be directed by Don Hall, who previously co-directed this year's Raya and the Last Dragon with Carlos Lopez Estrada (starring Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina), 2014's Big Hero 6 with Chris Williams (starring Scott Adsit and Ryan Potter), and 2011's Winnie the Pooh with Stephen Anderson (starring Jim Cummings).

When describing the film, Hall says that it is a nod to pulp magazines. "I loved reading the old issues of pulps growing up," he said. "They were big adventures in which a group of explorers might discover a hidden world or ancient creatures. They've been a huge inspiration for Strange World."

Qui Nguyen will co-direct and write the film. Nguyen previously worked with Hall when he co-wrote Raya and the Last Dragon. Nguyen's previous work also includes writing for AMC's Dispatches from Elsewhere (starring Jason Segel and Andre Benjamin), Netflix's The Society (starring Kathryn Newton and Gideon Adlon), and Syfy's Incorporated (starring Sean Teale). Roy Conli will be producing the film. Conli previously produced Big Hero 6, 2010's Tangled (directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard), and 2002's Treasure Planet (directed by Ron Clements and John Musker).

Releasing animated films around Thanksgiving has become traditional for Disney. Previous films released during the holiday include 2013's Frozen (directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee), its 2019 sequel Frozen II (also directed by Buck and Lee), 2016's Moana (directed by Clements and Musker), and Pixar's Coco (directed by Lee Unkrich) in 2017. This year, Disney released its latest animated film Encanto around Thanksgiving, which has currently made $60 million domestically and $120 worldwide.

Strange World is scheduled to be released on November 23, 2022. In the meantime, fans can currently watch Hall and Nguyen's previous film Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+.

