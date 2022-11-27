Disney's Strange World debuted in cinemas on Wednesday, November 23. The latest animated feature from the house of mouse stars Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union, Jaboukie Young-White and Lucy Liu - as a family of explorers who go in search for the energy source that brings life to their home - and despite all this star power coming together for one film, Strange World has failed to draw in audiences. According to Variety, the film is set to cost Disney somewhere in the region of $100 million.

Disney may be currently enjoying great success at the box office with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but Strange World is not similarly thriving. The film earned just $4.2 million on its opening day domestically across 4174 theaters and concluded the Thanksgiving period with a domestic gross of just $18.6 million, one of the worst returns for Disney Animation at the Thanksgiving box office. This paltry start has experts predicting that Strange World's gross will stall out at $100 million, which represents a devastating box office failure for Disney as the film's production budget is estimated to be in the region of $180 million. Not only will Strange World fail to make a profit, or break even, it is going to cost Disney a six-figure sum.

For the hopeful out there that think a mega studio such as Disney has the power to turn Strange World's dismal start into a box office success will be dismayed to learn that recent history is not on the film's side. Encanto (2021) opened at $27.2 million before ending with a domestic gross of approximately $96 million and a further $160.7 million internationally. Lightyear (2022) ended with approximately $118 million domestically and a further $108 million internationally after opening at a far stronger $50.6 million. A remarkable turnaround would be needed for Strange World to overcome and surpass these previous films' efforts. It is believed that Disney's pandemic strategy of releasing animated features simultaneously in theatres and on Dsiney+ is behind the worrying trend of poor box office performances as families would rather wait for new releases to be available to stream at home rather than sit down in cinemas.

Image via Walt Disney Animation

Related: 'Strange World' Directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen on Keeping Their Animated Adventures Weird

For those who fancy giving Disney's finances a helping hand, Strange World is still showing in theaters and is expected to head over to the land of streaming on Disney+ during the festive holiday period. To see what the film is all about, check out the trailer below: