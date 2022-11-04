Disney has put forth a new featurette for their latest animated film, Strange World. The primary cast is featured throughout the spot, which focuses on the film's adventurous elements, but also its themes of fatherhood and family. Strange World hits theaters later this month on November 23, and is directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon).

Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler), Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels), Gabrielle Union (Think Like a Man), Jaboukie Young-White (C'mon C'mon), and Dennis Quaid (The Rookie) lead the voice cast for the film and all appear in the featurette. Each give a word to describe the animated adventure, using words such as exciting, mind-blowing, and dangerous. The best insight from the spot comes from Union, who states Strange World is "three generations learning to be okay with everyone charting their own course."

The spot also ramps up the action of the film, showing the treacherous (and creative) nature of the world the family travels to. Quaid's Jaeger Clade is shown brandishing a flamethrower, while pterodactyl-like monsters swarm the family's ship. Strange World is inspired by pulp comics (as evidenced by the first teaser), and that cheeky nature permeates this latest featurette.

Image via Disney

Young-White stars in the film as Searcher's son, Ethan, while Union portrays Searcher's wife Meridian. Quaid is the adventurous father of Searcher, Jaeger. Liu stars as Callisto Mal, the president of Avalonia and leader of the expedition. Hall directs from a screenplay by Qui Nguyen, a playwright most known for She Kills Monsters. Roy Conli (Big Hero 6, Treasure Planet) produces Strange World.

The footsteps for Strange World to follow are rather large, with Disney hot off an Academy Award win for Best Animated Feature from last year's animated hit, Encanto. Disney has more or less owned the animated Thanksgiving release window, with films such as Encanto, Frozen II, and Moana performing incredibly well (both critically and commercially) with this window. While Strange World looks rather different from that more princess-based fare, it is sure to still be a hit for Disney.

Strange World lands in theaters on November 23. Check out the new featurette below: