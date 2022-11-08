While we’ll always love the leading characters in our favorite animated movies, who would they be without the sidekicks that helped them find their way? From Hercules’ hot headed trainer Phil to Mulan’s fast talking pal Mushu, every hero needs a friend to stand by them through thick and thin. In a new featurette released ahead of Disney’s upcoming animated film, Strange World, the starring cast is coming together to celebrate and introduce the newest members of the sidekick family: Splat and Legend.

Taking viewers down memory lane, Jake Gyllenhaal reminisces on favorite side characters of Disney movies past including The Little Mermaid’s Flounder, The Lion King’s Pumbaa, Frozen’s Olaf, Moana’s Pua, and Raya and the Last Dragon’s Tuk Tuk before introducing us to the film’s loveable duo — the sweet dog, Legend, and the amorphous blob, Splat. Talking us through what makes a Disney character a true “icon,” stars Gabrielle Union, Lucy Liu, Jaboukie Young-White, and Gyllenhaal explain that they must possess a list of characteristics including intelligence, quick thinking, wit, sass, loyalty, courage, and a ride-or-die mentality. In between their descriptions, we see Splat and Legend taking on all the adventures that are thrown their way while they navigate their lives in Strange World.

Strange World will take audiences on a journey into a vibrantly colorful universe where the Clade family is renowned for their explorer lineage. The film picks up with Searcher Clade (Gyllenhaal) who was never bitten by the travel bug and rather enjoys his quiet life as a farmer alongside his wife Meridian Clade (Union) and their son Ethan (Young-White). But, when they’re approached by Callisto Mal (Liu), the president of Avalonia, to embark on an uncharted exploration, Searcher and the rest of his family dive head first into the unknown. On the way, they’ll stumble upon Searcher’s long-lost father and legendary explorer, Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid).

From what we’ve seen so far of the Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Moana) directed feature, it looks like it will put an adventurous twist on familiar family themes. Qui Nguyen (She Kills Monsters) penned the screenplay with Roy Conli (Big Hero 6, Treasure Planet) joining as a producer.

Arriving in theaters on November 23, just in time for the holiday viewing season, Strange World promises to dazzle with its incredibly colorful imaginings and will introduce us to the two newest Disney sidekicks. You can check out Legend and Splat’s big debut in the featurette below.