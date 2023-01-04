The Walt Disney Company has continually demonstrated over the years that it is capable of offering complex plots without relying solely on usual cinematic tropes. Its previous releases have only proven that the creatives behind the animation giant have been working diligently to provide a wide variety of stories, all while adhering to Disney's primary objective: to bring joy. Strange World, released in 2022, is no different from the rest despite providing a unique outlook on the villain. The family-friendly animated film's creators explained why Strange World deviated from the "traditional," using the "generational conflicts" within the family as the film's main antagonist.

Strange World follows the Clades, a family of explorers, as they embark on a crucial journey into the unknown territory of Avalonia. Their differences and disagreements, however, have begun to sidetrack their expedition, and they must all address the unresolved issue before their family conflict derails everything. In an interview with Deadline, director Don Hall revealed that after working on Moana, he had been contemplating his next movie and thinking about what kind of world he wanted to leave for his children:

"The idea came around 2017, I was just coming off of Moana and thinking of the next movie and what was on my mind at the time. I was thinking about my kids and what kind of world they’re inheriting, environmentally, versus what kind of world I inherited from my dad, who happens to be a farmer. That was number one on my mind, and I wanted to tell a story that spoke to that, philosophically,"

The director added that he came up with the "three generations" storyline while thinking about his children and dad. "Quite often we don’t really get to see that. We see father-son, but I thought the idea of having it really speak to three generations would be an emotionally interesting take on it."

Image via Disney

RELATED: How to Watch 'Strange World' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal: Streaming and Blu-ray Release Details

Strange World's main conflict is that Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal), Ethan Clade (Jaboukie Young-White), and Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid) just can't simply last a day without arguing with one another. And when asked why he chose to stray away from the "traditional villain," the director explained: "The story would be focused more on the generational conflicts, and that was by choice, because I felt if you frontloaded the environmental theme, it’s going to be off-putting or even predictable," he then continued: "We had enough antagonism between Jaeger and Searcher certainly, and kind of a buried antagonism between Ethan and Searcher. It was already there and we didn’t need a traditional villain."

Producer Roy Conli, on the other hand, said that Searcher, Ethan, and Jaeger represent some of the viewers. "I’m gonna get a little wonky here in terms of story structure, you know – man against man, man against nature, man against self – all three of those things are functioning in this story," Conli said, adding: "I think Qui [Nguyen] and Don brought up this concept of Jaeger being the conqueror and Searcher being the controller, and Ethan being the conservationist, knowing that all three of those elements are in everyone. I think each of those characters reflect something in each one of us."

Apart from Gyllenhaal, Young-White, and Quaid, the film's voice actors also include Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Alan Tudyk as Duffle, and Karan Soni as Caspian, among others. Strange World is now available on Disney+ and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 14.