Prepare to discover a Strange World. Walt Disney Animation Studios has just released a new poster for their upcoming motion picture, Strange World, which is set to be released on November 23. The new poster, which was released today alongside the trailer for the new film, gives us our first glimpse into the upcoming animated adventure film.

The new poster has the look of an old-school movie poster, featuring creases and the aesthetic feel of a mid-century sci-fi movie poster, complete with saturated colors, two (two!) exclamation points, and a hand-painted look featuring a highly saturated color palette. The film, along with the new poster and trailer released today, evokes a nostalgic sense of adventure.

And to punctuate this sense of adventure, the poster shows our seven main characters, including a shaggy dog peeking out at the viewer and a small blue blob joining the group's wonder at the world before them, standing at the bottom of the poster, facing off into the strange world before them. The poster puts the most emphasis on the 'strange world' itself, showing many alien creatures walking on floating islands and an ominous curled-up tentacle hovering before them, just about to uncoil.

Image via Walt Disney Animation

RELATED: 'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About Cast, Filming Details, and More

Strange World stars Jake Gyllenhaal, who previously starred in a deliciously villainous role in Spider-Man: Far from Home, as Searcher Cade, the son of a famous explorer and member of an adventurous family. The film is an original action-adventure journey that goes deep into an uncharted and dangerous land where incredible creatures roam. When the Clades arrive in this strange world, they will be faced with their most crucial mission, which is threatened when the eclectic family's differences lead to conflict.

Strange World is directed by Don Hall, who previously worked on such Disney animated features as Big Hero 6 and Raya and the Last Dragon. Hall previously won an Oscar for his work on Big Hero 6. Qui Nguyen, who co-wrote Raya and the Last Dragon, serves as co-director and writer on the project. Strange Planet is produced by Roy Conli, who previously worked on Big Hero 6 and Tangled.

You won't be able to set out on an adventure with the Clades until November 23, 2022. However, you can check out the new poster for the film below. It might inspire you to dream of some strange new worlds.