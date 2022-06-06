Set course for all things strange and join Walt Disney Animation Studios this fall to explore the unimaginable in Strange World. The feature will break into our universe just in time for the holiday season on November 23, 2022.

The animated film will be led by the vocal talents of Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far from Home) as the protagonist, Searcher Clade. The black sheep of his family, Searcher chose a very different path from the others. Coming from a long lineage of brave and daring explorers, Searcher instead decided to get his hands dirty differently - by becoming a farmer. But in Strange World, Searcher needs to team up with his family to help them complete an incredibly dangerous mission. As he steps out of his comfort zone, Searcher is amazed and intrigued by the unknown alien world that surrounds him.

A trailer released today reveals the legendary explorer family, the Clades, in action as they set out on their harrowing journey. Opening on an old-timey, black and white, grainy reel, the teaser sets the stage for the world of the bizarre and unknown. A vast expanse of color quickly bursts across the screen, and we begin to see some of the imaginative, vibrant, and downright cute creatures from the planets of Strange World. Jam-packed full of adventures, the Clades reach the farthest depths of space and time as they stand in awe of their discoveries and narrowly escape danger.

Image via Walt Disney Animation

Behind it all is Oscar-winning director, Don Hall. Known for his work in blockbuster hits including Big Hero 6 (which nabbed the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2015) and, more recently, Raya and the Last Dragon. Hall’s expertise in the making of eye-catching and striking animated films immediately comes across in the trailer for Strange World.

Hall will team up with his collaborative partner, Qui Nguyen (Raya and the Last Dragon), who penned the script for Strange World and will also co-direct. Gyllenhaal is the only revealed name attached to the film so far, with more reveals to follow in the upcoming days. Big Hero 6 and Tangled producer, Roy Conli, will produce.

The Thanksgiving theater-going crowd is in luck, as Strange World looks to be the perfect ticket for the holiday – a great action-adventure movie suitable for everyone. Blending a fresh and exciting storyline with the beautifully crafted animation that Walt Disney Animation Studios is known for, Strange World will take viewers to places magical and unknown.

Check out the trailer below: