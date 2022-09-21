D23 brought a lot of fun for attendees, including news surrounding some of the most talked about titles making their way into theaters over the next few years. From Marvel’s Phase 5 to Peter Pan & Wendy, those behind the event continued to hit audiences with the information they’d been patiently waiting for. One of Disney’s most talked about animated projects, Strange World, received a generously long time slot with convention goers gaining premiere access to check out the film’s first full-length trailer. While we gave readers a recapped version, the trailer itself wasn’t available for the public until now.

Today, Disney released the Strange World official trailer, and we’ve got to say, it doesn’t disappoint. The film centers around the renowned explorer family, the Clades. After his father, Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid) went missing when he was a boy, Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal) didn’t exactly get bit by the travel bug. The opening bits of the trailer reveals Searcher’s quiet home life with his wife Meridian Clade (Gabrielle Union) and their son, Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White). When the president, Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu), comes knocking on their door to ask for help, Searcher is wary of the task at hand, but soon signs the family up for the adventure of a lifetime.

Searcher’s overarching vibe is that he isn’t his father and isn’t the man people expect him to be. Much more mild-mannered, with less of a mountain man exterior, Searcher’s personality is nothing like the larger-than-life Jaeger who we meet halfway through the trailer. As Jaeger joins the expedition, audiences are taken on an incredibly vibrant journey and shown creatures that only Disney could imagine.

Longtime Disney director, Don Hall (Moana, Raya and the Last Dragon), who nabbed an Academy Award for his work on 2015’s Best Animated Feature Big Hero 6, served as the film’s director with a screenplay penned by celebrated playwright, Qui Ngyuen (She Kills Monsters). The animated flick marks a reunion for Hall and producer Roy Conli (Tangled), who both worked together on Big Hero 6.

A teaser released all the way back in June depicted an old-timey feel for the very new-age movie. While there wasn’t as much of that old-time-Hollywood vibe in the latest trailer, we’re excited to see how production ties that into the finished product.

You can check out the official trailer and new poster for Strange World below and prepare to have your mind expanded when Disney’s latest animated feature lands in theaters on November 23.