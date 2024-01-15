The Big Picture In Stranger in the Woods, a group of friends ignores warnings and heads to a remote cabin, only to encounter an unsettling neighbor with a collection of taxidermied animals.

The disappearance of the cute Alaskan Husky named Coda sends one of the friends, Liv, into a downward mental spiral, questioning her own grip on reality.

Holly Kenney stars as the leading lady in this jumpy thriller, which arrives on VOD on February 14.

If there’s one thing that cinema has taught us, it’s to stay inside and never go out into nature - and this is coming from someone who loves exploring. With titles like Cabin in the Woods, Knock at the Cabin, and Cabin Fever (are we sensing a theme here?), there’s certainly no lack of warnings when it comes to traveling away from civilization and out into the beauty dangers of the wild. A group of friends is throwing caution to the wind and ignoring all the warnings in the new exclusive to Collider trailer for Kyle and Adam Newacheck’s Stranger In the Woods. Deviating from his typical genre and tone as the co-creator of Workaholics and the producer and director of What We Do in the Shadows, Adam Newacheck makes his feature directorial debut, and as co-producers, the brothers have crafted a jumpy thriller filled with unnerving moments.

While we love a scary movie, we absolutely feel the need to provide a trigger warning that there’s a dog in this film. You can do with that information what you want, but when there’s a dog in any movie, you’re essentially guaranteed to feel some feelings. The trailer introduces viewers to a crew of pals and Coda, the cutest Alaskan Husky you’ve ever seen. When the gang gets to their remote cabin, they immediately meet the neighbor who invites them over for dinner.

While there, they spot an unsettling number of taxidermied animals which, they’re told by their host, were all hunted, trapped, and killed by the increasingly sketchy neighbor. When Coda goes missing (we warned you!), her owner, Liv’s mental health, takes a plunge, and we learn that she’s been struggling ever since a stint at the hospital earlier in the year. As she races to find her beloved best friend, her grip on reality is repeatedly called into question by the rest of the group, forcing her to not only prove what’s happening in the present but also defend the past.

Who Stars in 'Stranger in the Woods'?

Starring as the mentally unraveling leading lady is Holly Kenney (Ethos), who also penned the project’s screenplay. She’s joined by T.A. Spencer (Workaholics), Brendin Brown (Murder Mystery), Devon Stewart (Hacks), Paris Nicole (White Men Can’t Jump), and Radek Antczak (Ethos). Arriving on VOD on February 14, Stranger in the Woods is the perfect Valentine’s Day movie to curl up with on the couch alongside your partner, situationship, or even your cat! But definitely not your dog.

Check out the exclusive to Collider trailer for Stranger in the Woods below.