Square Enix l has released a new trailer for its upcoming game Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. The video shows more of the game's story and environments, and we finally get a release date for the anticipated game.

Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a retelling of the original Final Fantasy. In it, players will take control of Jack, who is somehow drawn from another world to this one, as he tries to kill Chaos. The gameplay will be vastly different from the original, adopting a Souls-like gameplay style. There will also be a job system in the game, where Jack is able to use different abilities and weapons depending on the job assigned to him. While details are still scarce on specifics for the story, it looks like the general layout of the original Final Fantasy is still intact, as the game will still have four Warriors of Light attempting to restore the light of crystals, and the time loop that Garland was a part of.

The trailer begins by teasing the time loop that was prominent in the original Final Fantasy, before we are introduced to a new character named Neon, who holds a crystal, suggesting that she may be the fourth Warrior of Light. We then get to see some other new characters, such as the king of presumably Cornelia and a pirate with a large ax who it seems like players will have to fight.

We then get to see Ifrit and Shiva, who were not present in the original Final Fantasy. The trailer does not explain why they seem to be bound to a sphere or what purpose they have in the story. We also get a look at one of the four archfiends, Tiamat, and what appears to be the Flying Fortress. Finally, we see Princess Sarah, and get the reveal that Jack is, in fact, Garland, with his full name being Jack Garland. Along with the release date, it was announced that there will be a second demo coming soon, which will include multiplayer features.

The game is set to launch on March 18th, 2022, and will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Check out the new trailer for Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin below.

