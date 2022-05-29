We're just days away from the highly-anticipated return of Netflix's hit sci-fi series Stranger Things. Hype has gradually been building since the streaming service announced that the fourth season would be released in two parts, the first of these airing on May 27th and the second half releasing six weeks later on July 1st.

RELATED:Stranger Things Season 4 Review: Twister, Scarier, and a Whole Lot Longer

The first trailer got us all on the edge of our seats, and the recent announcement that the fourth season will be over five hours longer than any other season has made our excitement almost tangible. With season four now so close we can almost touch it; it's the perfect time to refresh our memories regarding where the characters found themselves at the end of Season three.

Jim Hopper - Russian Prisoner

Image via Netflix

Season three of Stranger Things ended on a somber note for most of the characters we've come to love. And seeing police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) seemingly sacrifice himself to close the Upside Down brought a tear to even the most formidable fan's eye. Things only got sadder as Eleven finally read the touching, heartfelt letter he had written to her during the season's premiere. The post-credits scene offered us a glimmer of hope, though, as it was revealed that a camp in Russia had an 'American' prisoner.

Our wishes came true when the first Stranger Things Four trailer dropped, revealing Hopper alive and well (albeit with considerably less hair) in a Russian prison. Now we just have to hope that he finds his way back to Hawkins safely.

Billy Hargrove - Made The Ultimate Sacrifice

Billy (Dacre Montgomery) is easily one of the most nuanced and tormented characters we've seen so far on Stranger Things. Initially introduced in season two as a supporting character who bullied his sister Max, took an alarming instant dislike to Lucas, and beat up Steve Harrington.

RELATED: 6 Stranger Things Characters Deserving of Their Own Spin-Off

However, in season three, Billy became the show's main villain after being possessed by the Mind Flayer. He spent the season kidnapping other Hawkin's residents to build an army for the monster. However, after being reminded of whom he really is by Eleven, Billy sacrificed himself to save her and her friends. He died a hero, completing the saddest character arc we've seen in Stranger Things.

Eleven - Has She Lost Her Powers?

Image via Netflix

Though we don't know a great deal about Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) powers, we do know that she worked as a battery does: she needed time to recharge between using her powers. Batteries can run out of power entirely, though, and it seems Eleven may have run out of power too.

Finally overcoming the Mind Flayer exhausted Eleven, and even days later, she's unable to crush a can with her mind. Something she was able to do in season one. Moreover, she's moved away from her boyfriend Mike and all of her friends. Starting a new is sure to cause Eleven some difficulty, but at least she's got Will, Jonathan, and Joyce alongside her.

Jonathan, Will and Joyce - A Fresh Start

After everything that the Byers family has endured in Hawkins, it's no surprise Joyce (Winona Ryder) wants to give her boys Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Will (Noah Schnapp) a fresh start in California. This move comes with difficulties for each of them, though. Joyce is leaving behind the memories of Hopper, which will be especially difficult considering the two were finally striking up a romance in the latter stages of season three. Jonathan is also leaving his love life behind, now forced to share a long-distance relationship with his beloved Nancy.

RELATED:'Stranger Things': 10 Questions Season 4 Needs To Answer

On the other hand, Will is leaving behind his best friends in the entire world, which he will no doubt struggle with. Especially considering he won't be able to tell his awesome Upside Down survival story to any of the kids at his new school.

Steve and Robin - Back To Retail

Image via Netflix

The introduction of Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) and her chemistry with fan-favorite character Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) was a highlight of season three. Not only were they a brilliant comedic pairing, but they also handled Robin's coming out scene with a lot of compassion, honesty, and understanding. The way they understand and support one another is what we all look for in a friendship, and it's exciting that they will likely spend even more time together in the upcoming season.

The gang's huge final battle at Starcourt Mall meant they both lost their jobs at Scoops Ahoy (man, we wish that ice cream shop really existed), but they landed on their feet by scoring positions at the local video rental store. Though it's doubtful, their retail roles will get in the way of their extracurricular activities (those activities being fighting creatures from the Upside Down and giving Dustin hair tips).

Mike and Nancy - Heartbroken

Given that their respective partners have moved far, far away, it's safe to assume that Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) will have heavy hearts when we rejoin them on the 27th of May. Eleven actually dumped Mike's ass after he lied to her, although in Mike's defense, Hopper did force him to do it. He spent the rest of the season showing her how much he cares about her, though, and the two actually declared their love for one another before the epic battle of Starcourt Mall.

RELATED:10 Best High School Shows to Watch on Netflix, From 'Stranger Things' to 'Riverdale'

Nancy, however, spent the season fighting to make an impression at the local paper, which turned out to be run by a group of sexist old men. Her relationship with Jonathan hasn't endured a test like this yet, with the two of them being in separate cities sure to cause a problem for the young couple.

Dustin - Suzie's Real After All

The beginning of Stranger Things' third season saw Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) returning from a summer spent at camp, where he claims to have gotten himself a girlfriend called Suzie. Steve Harrington is skeptical at first, although his friendship with Dustin continues to grow in the most wholesome way, and thoughts of Suzie are quickly forgotten once they find themselves investigating the mysterious Russian laboratory beneath Starcourt mall.

Dustin's new love is confirmed to be true, however, when he radios her asking for Planck's Constant and, in order to get the number, performs an iconic cover of Never Ending Story. Here's hoping for more Dusty-Bun and Suzie-Poo in Season Four.

Max, Lucas and Erica - Wanting Things To Go Back To Normal

Erica (Priah Ferguson) officially joined the gang in season three, learning the truth about what her brother and his friends really experienced in the first two seasons. She then helped Dustin, Steve and Robin uncover the truth about Starcourt Mall. Though Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) was initially annoyed to see his sister when they faced off against the Mind Flayer, the two will surely grow closer now that they can confide in one another without fear of repercussions.

Lucas will also be hoping for some more stability in his on-again, off-again relationship with Max (Sadie Sink), although, let's be honest, we love watching them bicker. For Max, things will likely never be the same again, though. She was forced to fight against her brother Billy after the Mind Flayer had brainwashed him. He may not have been the nicest or most supportive big brother, but watching him sacrifice himself so that she and her friends could survive is very likely to haunt her throughout this season. With Lucas and her friends by her side, though, we're sure she'll handle her mourning as best she can.

NEXT:'Stranger Things': 8 Times the Series Crossed Over into Videogames

Here’s Everything 'Star Wars' We Learned During Lucasfilm's Panel at Celebration

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Michael Walsh (58 Articles Published) Michael Walsh is a graduate of the Northern Film school and spends his spare time watching and writing films and TV. Mike lives in Rochdale, England More From Michael Walsh

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe