‘Stranger Things 3’ Is The Show’s Most-Watched Season Yet

The third season of Stranger Things is the most-watched installment of the runaway hit horror series to date, with a mind-numbing 64 million households tuning in to watch the nostalgia-laden drama in the first four weeks of its premiere on Netflix this past July. The figures officially make Stranger Things the most-watched original show in the streaming giant’s history. Netflix revealed the numbers in a quarterly letter to its shareholders, which also included high viewership for the new sleeper hit limited series Unbelievable.

The good news about the latest adventure for our favorite characters in Hawkins, Indiana, the small midwestern town perpetually besieged by interdimensional demons, probably comes as no surprise to anyone who has spent any amount of time on the internet combing through Scoops Ahoy and Neverending Story memes since Season 3 debuted over the July 4th weekend. I’m fairly certain half of those 64 million households tuned in just to witness Hopper’s glorious Hawaiian shirt.

Netflix recently greenlit Stranger Things 4, retaining the show’s creators the Duffer Brothers in a multiyear overall deal. The deal will include shows and films beyond Stranger Things, although no specific details are known. The fourth season was announced with a teaser trailer that hinted the show would move outside of the confines of Hawkins, possibly all the way across the ocean to Europe (which, if you’ve watched all of Season 3, makes total sense).

Meanwhile, the true crime drama Unbelievable, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning 2015 article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, was viewed by an impressive 32 million households in its first 28 days on the streaming platform. The show, featuring strong performances by Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Deaver, has also received widespread critical acclaim, marking another dramatic success for Netflix.

