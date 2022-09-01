The second season of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things introduced a new slew of characters, one of which is a spunky, smart, red-headed Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink). She quickly captured our hearts and the love has only continued to grow throughout the seasons. She's a perfect addition to the group—creating a whole new and fresh dynamic as well as a new storyline. Everyone loves MADMAX.

However, from the very start, viewers are already clued in on how rough her home life is, especially when living with someone like Billy (Dacre Montgomery) who is not only a bully but also abusive towards Max. Her family's dysfunctional, with Max often receiving little to no support from any of them. This leads to her keep her guard up and act rather standoffish to people. She doesn't like to stay at home because of the abuse, so she channels her energy towards skating, playing an arcade game, or trying to find people to hang out with, despite the latter being difficult. At the end of the day, Max just wants to feel like she belongs to a group, to feel like she's wanted by other people in a genuine way.

The relationship between Max and Billy never really improves as it is too broken to begin with. Like Max, Billy was also abused since he was a kid, causing him to repress his intense emotions and later on resent Max as his stepsister. Billy actively refused to bond with Max which explains their toxic relationship. But Max would worry whenever Billy got into trouble because she knew that they only really have each other in their neglected household. However, everything changed when Season 3 was released. Here, Billy gets possessed by the Mind Flayer, who uses him to lure people in. By the finale, amidst the battle of Starcourt, Billy regains consciousness and, upon realizing that Max and her friends are in danger, decides to sacrifice himself at the last minute, leading to his death. Max is powerless to do anything, watching as her stepbrother is taken apart by the Mind Flayer. Although they did not have the best relationship, Max feels defeated and, eventually, became clouded with enormous guilt.

Stranger Things Season 4 Introduces Vecna as a Physical Manifestation of Fear

A couple of months ago, Netflix finally released the highly-anticipated Season 4 which takes place eight months after the events from the previous season. Viewers get to see what the characters have been up to during those times. Joyce (Winona Ryder), her kids, and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) are now in California; Hopper (David Harbour) is in a Russian prison camp; in Hawkins, the kids are officially in high school. Max is seen keeping her distance from her friends as she's still trying to move on from what happened to Billy. She's struggling to come to terms with the tragic event that's been haunting her ever since. Even when she would meet up with the school's guidance counselor, Ms. Kelly, Max never reveals the full truth to her, making it difficult for Ms. Kelly to help the struggling teenager understand her trauma. With Max isolating herself from people, losing interest in the things she used to like, and feeling lost, it's clear that she's going through depression, which is something that Season 4 heavily tackles through the use of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Season 4's main antagonist is Vecna, also known as Henry Creel and One, and is probably the most dangerous creature that the gang has faced. Vecna is incredibly smart and is able to manipulate people, specifically those in Hawkins, and would make his victims relive their traumas until they are vulnerable enough to kill. There have always been discussions on several mental health issues in the series, yet it's in Season 4 where it's done in a more allegorical way, and it's easier to understand the purpose of Vecna through that.

Vecna attacked a couple of people, but perhaps the most familiar and heartbreaking one is Max. While there are no direct statements, it's still clear that Max suffers from mental illnesses, such as depression, trauma, and even PTSD. These things are manifested through Vecna and Max would be haunted by them to the point where she spirals down and accept that being alive isn't something she deserves, which is something that a lot of people can relate to in the real world. For many, Max is one of the most grounded and realistic characters in the show because many can see themselves in her character, and as a result, they could see themselves being haunted by Vecna.

Max's Devastating Journey With Guilt Is Still Unresolved

In "Dear Billy", Max visits Billy's grave to read a letter she wrote for him, knowing that she is Vecna's next target. There, it was revealed that the reason why she feels so guilty is that she didn't feel bad about Billy dying as he's not a good guy. She feels that she's a horrible sister for even thinking of that, and thinks that she deserves to be punished. These things led to her mental state worsening, and it's even more amplified when Vecna attacks her. Moreover, after the big fight in "The Piggyback", Max, after nearly dying, ends up in a coma, with her eyes gone and most of her limbs broken. While it's comforting to see her friends, especially Lucas and Eleven, be with her and love her, it's still a heart-wrenching sight because even if she didn't die, Vecna still won.

Max's journey from Seasons 2-4 is incredibly emotional and heartbreaking, yet it's a great depiction of what it's like to deal with mental illnesses. Max suffers from so much that she decides to isolate. But along the way, she meets new friends that would soon become her real family. They are the ones who helped Max feel like she is not alone. The sad thing is that she may have survived, but the things that Vecna did can and will continue to haunt her because it never really goes away. No one knows what Max's fate will be, but hopefully, in Season 5, viewers would be able to see her road to recovery, all of which will surely be handled carefully.