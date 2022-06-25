Stranger Things fans have been riding on a high ever since Season 4 Volume 1 premiered late last month. To add to all that excitement BlackMilk Clothing has added a line that will have fans willingly entering The Upside Down. The collaboration, which is now available for purchase, includes 14-pieces that, “feature imagery of the well-known Demogorgon along with new monster the Demobat, alongside iconography related to the Hellfire Club, Hawkins High’s DnD club that is central to much of the events of season four.”

BlackMilk is a clothing company that committed to crafting a variety of high-quality products ranging from artfully designed dresses to vibrant jackets that stand out in a crowd for people of any gender, sexuality, race, or identity to enjoy. Throughout the years, the company has worked with other popular franchises like Avatar, Care Bears, The Legend of Zelda, and The Matrix. This is not their first collaboration with Netflix either as they have lines based on The Witcher and Squid Game as well. BlackMilk’s take on the Stranger Things universe has the same distinct artistic style as their other lines and then some.

Unlike many other companies and products based around this popular horror series, this line is not really focused on promoting the nostalgia factor of Stranger Things. This is a very colorful collection that uses this franchise as a basis for new eye-pleasing ideas. The highlights of this collection are a “Choose Your Own Weapon Shirt Dress” that sees the Hellfire Club’s DnD lifestyle collide with the sinister threats of The Upside Down. The black and red color scheme sets the dire mood and this pattern comes in Cuffed Shorts as well. Then there is “The Upside Down Velvet Strappy Dress” which features a black and red collage of some of Stranger Things' deadliest enemies like The Demogorgon, Demodogs, and Demobats. The design also comes in the form of a cool Duster that is sure to make you the life of any party.

The last major highlight of this collection is the legging and pants. There are “Demogorgon Hunters Graffiti Leggings” that not only have a stunning backdrop in the color scheme that makes up the gates that separate the real world to the Upside Down, they have the dreaded Demogorgon drawn onto them almost like someone would blueprints. Likely so we can find this deadly creature’s weakness. On top of that, there are “Demogorgon Hunters Camo Cargo Pants” that keep the monstrous theme alive with both Demogorgons and Demobats blending into each other. These pants make you feel like you’re preparing for an epic war alongside fan-favorite characters like Steve, Eddie, Nancy, and Robin. While, at the same time, many of their graphic tees and dresses will have you under The Mind Flayer’s devilish spell, serving as a part of his army.

Stranger Things has seen its fair share of clothing lines over the years, but BlackMilk goes above and beyond to make both you and their collection stand out in a hellish crowd. While we anxiously wait for Season 4 Volume 2 to drop on July 1, you can shop BlackMilk’s Stranger Things collection now and check out some of the pieces down below.

