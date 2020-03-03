Watch: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Cast Reunites for Table Read as Production Continues

Stranger Things is currently in production in Atlanta for the highly anticipated adventures of Season 4. The cast and crew are keeping that 80s vibe in a new behind-the-scenes video provided by vintage handheld camcorder (along with some “vintage” post-production digital effects aesthetics). We don’t know too much about the new season except that The Duffer Bros. will be titling the first episode “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club”, Hopper is indeed alive (though he’s currently imprisoned in Kamchatka, Russia), and that “a new horror” is on the rise back in the Hawkins area. Don’t expect to learn too much more in this teaser, but it’s fun getting the gang back together again.

Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono, Stranger Things Season 4 is expected later this year, or 2021 at the latest. Be sure to add the popular title to your watchlist today if it isn’t already on there.

Check out the “vintage” behind-the-scenes recording below:

We went to the Stranger Things 4 Table Read and left the door open 3 inches so you could get a peek. Stranger Things 4 now in production.

The Netflix series has its own dedicated YouTube channel as well. You can check out a couple of their recent posts below, in case you missed them:

we love ONE hawkins indiana chief of police. this one’s for you, hop.