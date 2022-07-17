The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, Stranger Things.

For all the scares, superpowers, and ‘80s nostalgia that typifies Netflix’s monster (and monster-filled) hit Stranger Things, the thing that ties it all together is the show’s varied and finely shaded characters. Season 1 gave us a tight core group to latch on to, and each successive season has added to the roster in delightful, surprising, and heartbreaking ways. In the Season 4, Volume 2 finale, the newer characters proved crucial to the original crew’s success: From the self-sacrificing bravery of Max (Sadie Sink) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) to Dimitri’s (Thomas Wlaschiha) turn to heroism to Robin’s (Maya Hawke) unwavering friendship and Argyle’s (Eduardo Franco) cheerful ingenuity and more, each newer character got a major moment to shine in the finale — and without each one, the beloved original crew would have been goners. Each non-original character proves essential, each brings out something new in the Season 1 party, and each addition to the cast feels like someone who has been there all along.

New characters, especially ones joining a well-established and beloved unit, are risky, but Stranger Things has consistently managed to avoid the notorious Cousin Oliver trap. The show’s new characters have always introduced a new flavor all their own, but they enhance rather than overpower the original recipe. They integrate seamlessly with the original cast both because of their unique personalities and because they coax new sides of the original party into view, deepening the bench while strengthening every characterization.

Season 2 introduced the tough and self-assured Max, who gave the often-skeptical Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) someone to commit for and the normalcy-starved Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) another girl to learn from and laugh with. The same season introduced Murray (Brett Gelman), who provided a new set of needed skills and whose keen observations forced original characters to face truths about themselves and their relationships. Lucas’s little sister Erica (Priah Ferguson) was a bit player in Season 2, but Season 3 brought her fully into the fold, offering her no-nonsense pragmatism and a new brand of nerdiness while forcing those around her to meet her level of clear-eyed analysis.

Seasons 3 and 4 invited their own newly beloved members to the party. In Season 3, Robin brought her brand of sarcasm and defiant individuality to the group, and her lack of filter and eventually her unwavering friendship gave Steve (Joe Keery) greater self-awareness and unselfish devotion, helping him to finally grow up. Season 4 brought Dimitri, a slippery Russian soldier who gave Hopper (David Harbour) a foil and fellow dad to help the former police chief dig more deeply into his trauma — and the love that drives him. Argyle’s can-do stoner cheeriness gave Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) a peer, a no-strings friendship that allowed the dutiful big brother and boyfriend to discover the anxieties and pleasures that were all his own. And fan-favorite Eddie introduced both metal and an understandable cowardice, refreshing traits to introduce to a group that was gently nerdy and always game to save the world. Through his journey, he gave the younger kids confidence and affirmation, and his rivalry with Steve for Dustin’s (Gaten Matarazzo) admiration gave Steve more purpose and less discomfort with his place as the group babysitter.

Of course, there’s also the horrifying new addition of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), but he does not play well with others. At all.

In order to stop Vecna, it would take every member of the crew to make brave and even hopeless choices. While the show has always expertly woven in its new characters, the finale of Volume 2 made their presence all the more essential. Each newer character had a needed role to play in the final (for now) battle, and in every case they provided a service only they could perform.

Argyle’s under-the-influence go-with-the-flow provided both a getaway vehicle and the salt bath for Eleven’s climactic piggyback. Murray’s linguistic skills and martial arts were essential for breaking out of and then back into the prison, while Dimitri’s duplicitousness and underlying love of the motherland convinced Yuri (Nikola Đuričko) to fix the helicopter that would bring the Russian contingent home. Erica’s pragmatism helped develop and carry out the Hawkins side of the plan to trap Vecna, and Robin threw the Molotov cocktail that distracted and wounded him in the upside down. And Max and Eddie each ran toward something they spent the season running away from, knowing they could (and at least in Eddie’s case, did) sacrifice their lives in the process. Only Eddie could shred a Metallica solo to draw the demobats, and only Max could lure Vecna into her mind and into his trance. The newer characters didn’t just augment the original cast’s actions in saving the world — they were crucial on their own terms, each having their own shining moment of heroism.

In their actions, the newer characters were also directly responsible for the original crew living to fight another day. Eddie lured the bats away from Dustin, finding his own bravery in the process and ensuring his friend would survive. Without Argyle’s quick thinking allowing Eleven to get into Max’s mind, the entire cast — the world, even — would have been doomed (and without his pineapple pizza, they’d be hungry. Try before you deny!). Erica kept one of the basketball players distracted, keeping Lucas from being overpowered. Murray flambéd the demogorgons that surely would have devoured Hopper and Joyce (Winona Ryder) while Dimitri ensured they could escape the fighting pit and the country. And without Max offering up her mind (and maybe even her life), Vecna would be ruling Hawkins and her friends would be dead.

This finale even made room for Season 2's dearly departed Bob (Sean Astin) to make an impact — a flashback to his demise at the mouth of a demodog spurs Joyce to action to save Hopper from the same fate. Not only are new characters essential to the action; in the world of Stranger Things, they’re also rarely forgotten.

There is room for all kinds of heroism in this finale, whether it’s physically fighting, thinking quickly, or running toward a problem rather than away from it. Love and friendship is a theme the show returns to often, explicitly and implicitly. By consistently bringing new characters into the campaign, and by always allowing them to deepen both themselves and the characters we already know and love, the show leans into that theme once again. Everyone has something to offer. Everyone can be brave. Everyone deserves a friend. Everyone can make a difference, and everyone can have their time to shine. Each newer character has their own opportunity to prove this in the finale, adding their own unique and necessary stone to the wall standing between Hawkins and the Upside Down.