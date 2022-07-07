Within the Stranger Things sphere, there's been a lot of talk about deaths, revivals, and what viewers can expect from the fifth and final season. What we haven't talked about enough is what a wickedly iconic villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) is and how on July 9, according to BloodyDisgusting, fans will be able to own an all-new limited edition collectible with a completely original design from Mighty Jaxx. The Vecna figure will be the first of the site's Stranger Things 4 x Mighty Jaxx collection to roll out — fingers crossed for Eddie and his guitar. Even the memes of Vecna holding an iced latte aren't as cute as this brand-new collectible!

Mighty Jaxx has partnered with streaming giant Netflix to create an entire Stranger Things line of collectible figurines, and the first to drop is the limited edition Vecna on July 9 at 9 a.m. ET, available to pre-order on the Mighty Jaxx website. Sculpted in the fearsome creature's likeness, this vinyl art figure is 8 inches in total, with a detachable 5-inch Vecna body and the 3-inch base of hive mind goodness he stands on. In its entirety, the collectible features Vecna's lair covered in twisting vines, the infamous grandfather clock, a tilted doorway from the Creel manor in the Upside Down, and of course, Vecna himself. The little Vecna comes complete with his burned flesh, tentacle-vine hair, that charming permanent scowl, and his horrifying clawed hand. Mighty Jaxx included a surprise detail on his wrist, as well! These precious Vecna figurines will go for $159 each, and so far there's no information on the box he'll arrive in.

Mighty Jaxx Founder and CEO, Jackson Aw, speaks on the company's collaboration with Netflix and the opportunity to provide fans with special moments from their favorite shows:

“We’re thrilled that our new partnership with Netflix’s Stranger Things allows us to create collectibles that allow fans to engage with the most memorable and meaningful moments in their favorite shows. This collection allows us to reach the growing collector audience and fans of all ages that follow Netflix and the Stranger Things IP. We are thrilled to bring our first Stranger Things collectible to life… or death if your name happens to be Vecna. This partnership has been a long time coming.”

In Stranger Things Season 4, the Duffer Brothers introduced their long-time fans to an all-new baddie reminiscent of '80s horror icon Freddy Krueger with a shocking backstory. The fourth season is now notorious for shifting the nostalgia-driven series from thrilling sci-fi to straight-up horror. Vecna, otherwise known as One or Henry Creel, is the heart of the evil that has been seeping from the Upside Down since Season 1 when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was first taken. While the deaths have never really held back as far as heartbreaking (Bob Newby played by Sean Astin) or gruesome (Billy Hargrove played by Dacre Montgomery) they were never quite so vicious. Vecna's ability to feed off of the misery of his victims and torture them before ultimately snapping all of their joints and sucking their eyeballs out is wild, to say the least. Maybe it's his extremely powerful abilities, or his new Michael Myers level-up to defy death, whatever it is, Vecna has become a villain for the books.

Mighty Jaxx is an award-winning company founded in 2012 that produces digital and "phygital" collectibles for fans across a wide range of fandoms. From The Umbrella Academy and My Little Pony, to One Piece and Transformers, Mighty Jaxx offers a huge selection of original collectibles made by an array of artists with their own unique styles. The company partners with global brands like Hasbro, Cartoon Network, Adidas, Warner Brothers, and Netflix, making the Stranger Things collection possible.

Fans of Stranger Things can pre-order their own Vecna vinyl art figure on the Mighty Jaxx website, beginning July 9 at 9 a.m. ET, and be on the lookout for the rest of the collection! Check out the figure down below.

Image via Mighty Jaxx

Mighty Jaxx's caption from their site states:

"It’s time. Vecna from Netflix’s Stranger Things 4 has crossed over from the Upside Down and is ready to show his destructive powers. Featuring the iconic grandfather clock and the hive mind of intertwined vines, this vinyl collectible captures much that we love (and fear) from the incredible season. As Vecna extends an evil arm, look out for a secret detail hidden on his wrist… See you on the other side with Stranger Things x Mighty Jaxx: Vecna!"

