‘Stranger Things 4’ Will Not Be the Last Season, According to The Duffer Brothers

After the ending of Stranger Things 3, the sunkissed and colorful installment of Netflix’s retro teen-horror sensation, I wouldn’t be surprised if the conclusion to the saga of The Upside Down and all the fun kids who fall in and out of it was rounding to its conclusion! Not so! In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, show creators The Duffer Brothers revealed that season 4 — aka Stranger Things 4 — will not be the end of the series.

As Ross Duffer explained, they’ve known the arc for the entire series for some time now:

Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.

Speaking of the pandemic, a delay in start of production has given the writing team ample time to get the scripts in order. As Matt Duffer says, “We’ve had a lot more time to work on the scripts. For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we’re able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments.”

So they know how the entire series ends, how season four fits in, and have every script prepared and ready to go. When can they start shooting, already? Oh, right, that pesky pandemic thing. Ross put it best: “Everyone’s excited to get back to work, but the priority is the safety of the cast and crew, and that will dictate when we go back.” Until then: Start speculating on what Stranger Things 4, and the rest of the series, could look like.

