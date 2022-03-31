The streaming wars just got more heated, as Disney+ shifted the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi from May 25 to May 27, the same day that Season 4 of Stranger Things debuts on Netflix. By pushing one of its biggest releases to Friday, Disney+ will fight for the same audience as Netflix, which has always prioritized the end of the week for releasing new shows.

Earlier today, Ewan McGregor announced that the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi was getting shifted by two days. The announcement also underlined how Obi-Wan Kenobi would premiere with two episodes instead of one, giving fans double the time by the side of the old Jedi Master. So, Star Wars fans will be watching the new show on Friday, May 27, instead of searching for something else to binge on another streaming platform. That could prove a problem for Netflix’s Stranger Things, as the number of viewers a streaming production gets on its premiere is one of the primary metrics used to measure its success.

Besides that, the audience of streaming services doesn’t pay an admission fee for each product, meaning that companies make a lot of side cash by advertising the popularity of their shows in order to attract investors. With two big shows premiering on the same day, fans’ focus will be split, altering social media flow.

Image via Netflix

RELATED:‌ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Teaser Trailer Breakdown: Old Friends and New Villains

The release shift of Obi-Wan Kenobi could also be related to 2022’s Star Wars Celebration. The event offers fans panels with cast members, writers, and everyone involved in Star Wars media, be it on theaters, TV, gaming, books, or comics. The event is also the chosen moment for new reveals about upcoming products, and an overall celebration of one of the most successful sci-fi franchises of all times. This year’s edition of the Star Wars Celebration happens from May 26 to May 29, putting the new Obi-Wan Kenobi released right in the middle of the event.

There’s still not a detailed schedule for 2022’s Star Wars Celebration. But, the Obi-Wan Kenobi release shift may be connected to some unannounced panel featuring the series cast and crew. The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi could also be related to some big announcement Disney is holding for the Star Wars Celebration event, which would explain the sudden change. Finally, by setting the series’ premiere to the middle of the event, Disney could be hoping to boost their audience, as the hype for the Star Wars Celebration could lead to more viewers to the show.

We’ll know more about how Disney+'s competition with Netflix affects both companies’ releases once Obi-Wan Kenobi and Stranger Things premiere on May 27.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Deborah Chow Calls Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader Return "Really Special"

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1206 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo