Hot off the heels of the release of the California-set teaser, a brand-new poster for Stranger Things has been revealed. The poster seems to be more of a tribute to the series than something strictly promoting the upcoming fourth season. However, it does provide some hints at how expansive the season will be.

The poster, once again created by series mainstay Kyle Lambert, showcases the various locations audiences have seen throughout the show. Classic settings, such as Hawkins High and the Hawkins National Laboratory, are depicted alongside a couple of wayward Demogorgans. A small skyline of Chicago is also featured as a call-back to the divisive but underrated Season 2 episode “The Lost Sister.” Eagle-eyed fans can also see members of the Party in a few spots in the poster, riding their bikes and dressed as Ghostbusters.

However, familiar locations are not the only ones found on the poster. The new Byers household we caught a glimpse of in the new teaser is shown, as well as the Russian facility that Hopper (David Harbour) is being held in.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer: California, Here We Come!

The poster was released to coincide with Stranger Things Day, a fan celebration held by Netflix to commemorate the fateful day that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing in the Upside Down. Other events will be happening throughout the day, including the reveal of the season four episode titles. Here is what to still expect today:

11 am PT: Get a sneak peek at the Stranger Things 4 episode titles.

1 pm PT: Take a tour of our first-ever Stranger Things pop-up stores opening in Los Angeles and New York City. More on how to visit these stores, including locations, below.

2 pm PT: It's a "How We Stranger Things Day" spotlight. Get an inside look at how to celebrate the day from some of our amazing creators and collectors.

4 pm PT: From streetwear to stranger, watch the cast transform into their new looks for Stranger Things 4.

Stranger Things Season 4 currently does not have a release date. However, it might not be long before we find out when we’ll return to Hawkins (and California, Russia, and maybe Chicago). Check out the new poster below:

How to Watch 'Eternals': Here's Where You Can Watch the New MCU Movie Right Now The MCU has heroes, kings, and gods. Now it's time for something else altogether.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email