‘Stranger Things 4’ Production Shut Down Due to Coronavirus

A new set of supernatural occurrences. A beloved cast decked out in delightful tropical regalia. A bonkers cliffhanger regarding one of our favorite characters. Were you excited as all heck for Stranger Things 4 to deal with all of this and more? Unfortunately, the massive Netflix series’ new season will likely be coming to us later than sooner, as the production is now one of many to be shut down due to coronavirus concerns (h/t Variety).

Netflix, in fact, enacted a mass shutdown of all their scripted material to help curb the spread of the virus, now at a pandemic status. And while this is sad, distressing news, it is ultimately the responsible thing to do for the health of all involved. Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman. It’s executive produced by creators The Duffer Brothers alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Paterson.

We’ll keep you updated the moment we hear more about Stranger Things 4. For more on the upcoming season, here’s the intel that they are — uh, were — shooting the most recent season in New Mexico. Plus: What’s the deal with Hopper?