‘Stranger Things 4’ Teaser Reveals New Setting; Confirms Hopper Is Alive

In a move that’s pretty much the opposite of how HBO handled Jon Snow’s death on Game of Thrones, Netflix has released an enticing Stranger Things 4 teaser trailer that confirms that yes, Daniel Harbour’s Hopper is alive… but not well. In a note officially confirming that filming has begun on the fourth season of the beloved Netflix series, creators and showrunners The Duffer Brothers also announced the return of Hopper, confirming that he is indeed imprisoned in a snowy wasteland called Kamchatka, “where he will face dangers both human… and other.”

The teaser—cheekily titled “From Russia with Love”—also reveals a brand new setting for the series, as the snow-covered landscape of Russia offers a contrast to the plains of Hawkins, Indiana or the dark and shadowy Upside Down realm. And if you look closely, that’s definitely actor Tom Wlashiha who played Jaqen H’ghar on Game of Thrones, who appears to be part of the new season’s ensemble.

Speaking of, while Netflix usually announces the cast for the new season before filming begins, they’ve kept Stranger Things 4 under lock and key. No new cast members have been revealed yet, and I’ll be curious to see how long they keep the ensemble under wraps.

Harbour previously confirmed he’d be back as Hopper in one of his first interviews after the Season 3 finale (before almost immediately walking those quotes back), which found the character sacrificing himself in front of the giant gate that the Russians had built under Hawkins. But a flashforward to three months later teased the imprisonment of “the American,” and gave us a flash of a Demogorgon in their captivity as well.

Check out the Stranger Things 4 teaser trailer below, followed by the note from the Duffer Brothers on the new season. A premiere date hasn’t yet been revealed, but I wouldn’t expect the new season to premiere until late this year at the very earliest.