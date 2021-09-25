The new chapter has been called "by far, far, far, the most ambitious of the seasons."

It's been a long, long two years since the bike-riding brand of horror that is Stranger Things has graced our Netflix queues, but at long last, season 4 is in sight. Today, during the streamer's TUDUM presentation, we got a new teaser trailer for the fourth season, which is filled with the 80s homage vibes we know and love, but also took us right out of Hawkins, Indiana and into one of the show's brand new locations: the mysterious Creel House. Season 4 will premiere on Netflix in 2022.

According to the cast and creative team, Season 4 was always going to take the show's story out of its smalltown locale, opening things up for a bigger, more ambitious scope. When we spoke to star David Harbour back in June, he teased Season 4's big plans:

"I mean, it's bigger, that's the first thing. In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we're not in Hawkins anymore. We, locale-wise, we're bigger. We're introducing new stuff, but we're also tightening and wrapping up in a certain direction to make it have a clear, clean specific, and definite ending at some point, which I can't really talk about."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Season 4: First Images Tease the Return of the Hawkins Gang

In a separate chat with Shawn Levy, the executive producer confirmed that season 4's globetrotting story is a large factor in the production taking so long to wrap up:

"Coincidentally, we chose season four to be by far and I mean, by far, far, far, the most ambitious of the seasons...I was over in Lithuania with David Harbour shooting that piece, that revealed Hopper's alive. So you kind of know we've got some action in Hawkins. We got some actions, apparently, in Russia, we have an entire storyline set elsewhere that will soon come to light. So this is the first season where we have this sprawling geography, multiple location shoots, and we're doing it all against a backdrop of a world that has made filming slower, longer, and delayed."

Stranger Things also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matazarro, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalie Dyer, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, and Winona Ryder.

Season 4 will arrive on Netflix in 2022. Check out the teaser trailer below:

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Season 4: David Harbour Teases Gandalf-Like Resurrection for Hopper, Endgame Setup in His Favorite Season Yet

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Murder Mystery 2’ Confirmed, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Returning for Netflix Sequel Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will return for the sequel.

Read Next