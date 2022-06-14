Stranger Things Season 4 is without a doubt the pop culture craze of the summer as the show made a triumphant return at the end of May following a three-year hiatus. For the first time, the new season of the hit sci-fi series was split into two volumes in order to deliver the new episodes to fans as quickly as possible. The first seven episodes of Season 4 premiered on Netflix just a few weeks ago in the first volume and as we slide into the halfway point between those episodes and the final two, the streamer has released six new images from Volume 2.

The new images largely tease continued adventures for each of the groups that Stranger Things' impressive ensemble cast has been split into for Season 4. One image shows Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) behind Eddie (Joseph Quinn) who appears to be at the wheel of a camper or similarly sized vehicle. In another shot, we see Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour), along with Murray (Brett Gelman) and Enzo aka Dimitri (Tom Wlashiha) looking quite perplexed at something inside a shed that looks quite similar to the one Hop blew up in Volume 1 during his grand escape. It bears asking, what happened to Yuri (Nikola Djuricko)? We also see Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Will (Noah Schnapp) on their way to rescue Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and his friend Argyle (Eduardo Franco).

In addition to a planning session for the team in Hawkins, led by new fan-favorite Eddie, we also see Eleven speaking with Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine). Brenner continues to be one of the show's most complex villains and his menacing yet paternal fascination with El is enough to get most fans' blood boiling. In the final image, we get a look at what looks like a sweet heart-to-heart between Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin). Having broken up at the beginning of the season, these two have since begun to rekindle their young romance after Lucas played a crucial role in helping her escape from Vecna. It does look like they're still hanging out in the Creel house though which definitely spells trouble.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2 Images Tease Jopper Reunion in Final Episodes

The two episodes comprising Volume 2 are set to hit a total runtime nearing 4 hours. The runtime for Episode 8 is set at 1 hour, 25 minutes, with Season 4's epic finale episode coming in at 2 hours, 20 minutes. We've definitely enjoyed every minute so far of this supersized season of Stranger Things, and the wait for those final hours has only ramped up our excitement. In addition to the above-mentioned cast, Stranger Things Season 4 features appearances from Natalia Dyer, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Priah Ferguson, Paul Riser, Gabriella Pizzolo, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 arrives on July 1 and you can stream all previous seasons as well as Volume 1 on Netflix now. Check out the new images from Volume 2 down below.

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix