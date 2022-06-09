Today during Netflix's Geeked Week Stranger Things day the streamer released a teaser for the final two episodes of Season 4, which was previously tucked away exclusively beyond the final end credits of Volume 1. The current season was split into two volumes in order to bring the near three-year hiatus to an end just a little bit sooner, with Volume 1—consisting of the first seven episodes—hitting the streamer at the end of May. It's safe to say that so far the new season of Netflix's flagship series has been well worth the wait with Season 4 on its way to becoming the platform's most-watched English language series.

The show's impact since its return cannot be overstated as it's also shot Kate Bush's 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" to the top of multiple music streaming platforms following the epic "Dear Billy" sequence. With Stranger Things Season 4 being more than 5 hours longer than previous seasons there's still plenty to come in Volume 2. In the video released on YouTube today, we got a glimpse of what we can expect with those last two episodes, including the 2.5-hour feature-length finale. Netflix's look-ahead at Season 4 Volume 2 teases desperate times as the kids fight to survive all of the untold dangers of the increasingly terrifying Upside Down, and Hopper (David Harbour) and company stumble onto even more sinister goings-on presumably still behind the iron curtain. With demogorgons and creatures from the Upside Down suspended in lab containers, it looks like the Russia plot is about to go full Aliens meets Independence Day.

Earlier this week, Netflix unleashed a stack of promotional cast photos teasing more of Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper's (Harbour) slowburn romance and most of the ensemble cast in the increasingly creepy Creel House. At the end of the final episode of Volume 1, we were left with many of our heroes still scattered across the planet as the evil Upside Down spellcaster Vecna continued tightening his grip on Hawkins. It's hard to imagine how The Duffer Brothers will be able to wrap up this incredible season with just two more episodes — and it's possible that the penultimate season is will leave us on the edge of our seats as all of the pieces are moved into place for the final battle for Hawkins.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Episode 7 Recap: What Really Happened at Hawkins Lab?

Stranger Things is set to run for a total of five seasons on Netflix and in addition to Ryder and Harbour, the series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton. Season 4 also sees the return of several recurring stars including Matthew Modine, Paul Riser, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Gabriella Pizzolo, as well as the introduction of new fan favorites including Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, and Eduardo Franco.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 arrives on Netflix on July 1. Until then you can check out the look-ahead featurette from Geeked Week down below.