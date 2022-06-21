As we inch closer and closer to the epic, "super-sized" conclusion of Stranger Things Season 4, Netflix has decided to ease the wait — or make it even more excruciating — for Volume 2 with a heart-pounding new trailer. When we left our favorite hometown heroes at the end of Volume 1, Joyce (Winona Ryder) had just reunited with Hopper (David Harbour) in Russia, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) had become Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) latest target, and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) had finally gotten to the bottom of the incident at Hawkins lab. Perfectly bookending the cold open from Episode 1, the final moments of Episode 7 revealed that Number One and Vecna are the same person and that Eleven was responsible for his banishment to The Upside Down after he'd massacred the other children with special abilities.

In the new trailer, Eleven and all of her friends prepare for the ultimate battle against Vecna. Dr. Brenner insists that Eleven isn't ready to join the battle, but as always she's determined to go save her friends. We also get a glimpse of Nancy facing off against Vecna in what looks like Hawkins Lab, a shot of Will crying with Jonathan, and Hopper, Joyce, and Murray find what looks like the Shadow Monster contained in a Russian lab. All of our heroes are armed to the teeth as they prepare for the fight of their lives against the Upside Down's deadliest creatures.

In a teaser previously tucked at the very end of the credits for Volume 1, we got a taste of the inevitable showdown between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), as well as some pretty insane state secrets being unraveled in Russia. With so much going on it's no wonder Season 4 is Stranger Things' biggest installment yet. With Robin telling Steve "it might not work out for us this time," in the new trailer, Season 4 could end on more of a cliffhanger than Seasons 1-3. With Volume 2 having a nearly 4-hour runtime, and the season overall clocking in at about 5 hours longer than its predecessors, there's still so much we haven't seen. Anything could happen to the heroes of Hawkins in these final episodes leading into the penultimate season.

Image via Netflix

In addition to Ryder, Harbour, Dyer, Brown, and Campbell Bower Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, and Paul Riser. Season 4 also features appearances from Joseph Quinn, Eduardo Franco, and horror legend Robert Englund.

Will Joyce and Hopper finally confess their feelings for each other? Will Steve and the kids be able to pull Nancy out of Vecna's clutches? Will Eleven defeat her old nemesis once and for all? Hopefully we'll get the answers to these questions when Volume 2 arrives in just over a week. In the meantime, you can check out the new trailer down below.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 hits Netflix on July 1.