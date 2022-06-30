Stranger Things fans, you're cordially invited to join Netflix and Scener's Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Watch Party Premiere for an exciting and unique way to experience the beginning of the end of Season 4! Our hosts and the fans watching live will be joined by — drum roll, please — David Harbour, Brett Gelman, Joseph Quinn, and Jamie Campbell Bower for a live Q&A and the virtual screenings of the final two episodes of the season. With all this fanfare, we have to say we're a little nervous — whose send-off is this? Never mind. Festivities kick off at 11:30 pm PT on June 30!

As the minutes drop away and the end draws near, thousands of fans can hear the grandfather clock ticking the time down before the imminent face-off of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), The Party, and Vecna (Bower). With every passing season the survival of our faves is less guaranteed, and the choice to force-pause Season 4 over a month ago has understandably built up a foreboding sense of dread. Fans have dedicated the time in-between to rituals to keep Eddie (Quinn) safe, to ward off Vecna's impending grasp on Max (Sadie Sink), and Collider has helpfully ranked our beloved characters in order of who is most likely to die. Netflix understands we can't do this on our own, so they've enlisted some fine gentlemen on stand-by, live, to wipe fans' tears when the ashes clear, and what's left of Hawkins is revealed. You have the brave and the bold in prison-hardened Hopper (Harbour), the boisterous comic relief in Murray (Gelman), the wayward new hero Eddie and Vecna to answer for his sins.

The worldwide watch party will be hosted by Netflix on Scener, and the virtual doors open at 11:15 pm PT, to provide viewers with a social and interactive way to come together and countdown to the event. Friends can get together and host themed watch parties, complete with Eggos waffles and peanut butter, and join the guys from Stranger Things along with Netflix Geeked host Terri Schwartz to experience Hawkins and the Upside Down in a whole new way.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Creators The Duffer Brothers Partner with MasterClass for "Developing an Original TV Series" Course

Before the final two episodes, Netflix wants to give those thousands of fans a chance to air out their feelings, frustrations, and fan theories in a Q&A with Harbour, Gelman, Quinn, and Bower, taking place at 11:30 pm PT, on-camera ahead of the conclusion's launch. Fans will find out what songs the cast of Stranger Things would play in order to save themselves from Vecna's evil curse, discuss what song they think Eddie will play, which scenes were the most difficult and intense to film, and pick the stars' brains over the Upside Down being stuck in the past.

Following the Q&A, the virtual screening of Episode 408 at midnight PT and Episode 409 at 1:25 am PT, will launch in the custom-curated theater Scener built to host the legion of guests. During each seamlessly streamed episode, with a free account on Scener, fans will be able to see the real-time reactions of the stars while connecting with everyone through the live chat messenger. Sign-up is free and joining is a quick and easy download of Scener's Google Chrome extension on a desktop or laptop. For guests in the US, Scener has a brand-new mobile app that will automatically sync to the TV to watch it all unravel on the big screen.

To RSVP for Netflix and Scener's Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Watch Party Premiere visit Scener's site. Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 arrives on Netflix tonight, at 12am PT.