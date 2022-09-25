Stranger Things has yet to confirm a release date or even release as much as a poster or teaser for the upcoming season, but this hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with several theories about the final installment of the hit Netflix show.

The Duffer Brothers have confirmed very few things about Stranger Things' much anticipated final season. They have said that it will take place after a time jump and that Will Byers(Noah Schnapp)will be a huge player in the final season. Using this information and hints from season 4, fans have plenty of fascinating theories regarding what’s going down in the fifth season.

Eddie Will Return as a Key Character

Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) was a fan favorite, and viewers were more than disappointed when he died in the Upside Down. Some fans have even started petitioning to bring the beloved Eddie back, reaching over 86,000 signatures. The Duffers are aware of his fanbase and might have a plan for his return.

Fans think Eddie may be resurrected as a character from Dungeons and Dragons called Kas, Vecna’s right-hand man. In the first episode of season 4, The Hellfire Club was playing DnD, and Eddie revealed that Vecna had survived. Mike(Finn Wolfhard) claims that “he was killed by Kas!” Kas died via bat bites, like Eddie, but was resurrected as a half-vampire to eventually defeat Vecna. Another similarity is that Kas wielded a sword and shield just like Eddie did in his final moments. Eddie's fans are holding out hope that this theory is true, and it does sound like a storyline the Duffers could explore.

Vecna’s Victims Will Come Back

Fans theorize that Eddie may not be the only returning character. Now that Stranger Things has shown that Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower) was able to survive the Upside Down after supposedly dying, fans think this may also be a possibility for other characters. Vecna may be keeping his victims alive in some capacity so that they can rise when he needs them and fight against the living.

This could turn season 5 into a zombie apocalypse-type setting, using iconic zombie films such as Day of the Deadas inspiration. Some viewers think that the Duffers already hinted at this by showing Barb (Shannon Purser) as a zombie-like decaying creature while Nancy (Natalia Dyer)was being tormented by Vecna. This could mean that Vecna's army in season 5 will also feature a zombified Barb.

Will is the Most Important Character

Fans have two main theories regarding Will’s Season 5 fate. One is that Will’s connection to the Upside Down and the Mind Flayer will cause him to become a vessel for Vecna, similar to Billy (Dacre Montgomery) in season 3. This would likely mean that the Hawkins gang will have to first defeat Will to defeat Vecna or that they may be able to bring him back as they did in season 2.

The second theory is that Will could be used as a weapon in tracking and killing Vecna. People think his connection with the Upside Down could help him gain powers, meaning Will would fight alongside Eleven (Millie Bobby-Brown), making for an epic ending. There is an undeniable link between Will's real life and the game of DnD, and fans think that Will could dominate season 5 because he has been subconsciously shaping and controlling everything the entire time. Reddit User ReaperCDN says, "Will is the DM ... he's been manifesting the game he wanted to play the whole time." This also plays into the popular fan theory that the show is all an elaborate game of DnD.

Max Isn’t Dead, But She is Stuck With Vecna

Like how the Mind Flayer took over her brother’s body in season 3, fans think that Max (Sadie Sink) will be used as a vessel for Vecna to fight outside the Upside Down. Other fans believe Max will live and wake up after the time jump with her body healed but still blind and able to get visions to help the gang track down Vecna. This could be where Kali, aka 08 (Linnea Berthelsen), comes back into the story, using her powers to help Max to see beyond reality.

Some fans think that Max will likely survive but that she may still be connected to Vecna and has to sacrifice herself again to save her friends. The theory is that Vecna will take over Max's brain-dead body and that this will culminate in the final battle of the series being between Eleven and Vecna as Max, meaning that Eleven will have to kill her friend if she wants to defeat her enemy.

The Monsters Will be Scarier Than Ever Before

Season 5 will be the final season of Stranger Things, which means that the Duffer Brothers will be coming up with monsters even more terrifying than any season prior. Some fans think that the group may even encounter a Hydra, which was foreshadowed by Will’s painting that he gave to Mike.

Viewers have theorized that the merging of the Upside Down with Hawkins is similar to the Stephen King movie The Mist, which saw some terrifying monsters emerge from the growing fog. These creatures will be bigger, more terrifying, and even more capable than ever seen on the show. Fans think the Hawkins gang will have to face an entire army of these terrifying creatures, including every Upside Down monster from past seasons.

