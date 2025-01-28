Stranger Things is coming to its much-anticipated conclusion this year, and star Finn Wolfhard promises that the "mini-movies" of its fifth and final season will be "unbelievably emotional." Wolfhard spoke to Collider's Steve Weintraub at the Sundance Film Festival while promoting his new A24 movie, The Legend of Ochi. When asked about the length of the season's episodes, as previous seasons featured increasingly longer episodes that bordered on feature-length, Wolfhard said:

"It’s definitely a long season. Not every episode is like a full-blown movie, but there are definitely some episodes this year that the runtime is definitely film-length. When all that adds up, I guess they are like little micro-movies. But there are some episodes that are still 40 minutes, 45 mins."

He defends the episode length, however, as necessary to properly address the fates of the show's sprawling ensemble cast: "To end a show that people have been watching for a long time, you want every character to have the best kind of ending," he explained. "And in order to do that, you have to take the time to do that." He also discussed reading the series finale for the first time, and its impact on himself and his fellow cast members:

"I read it with the cast and it was unbelievably emotional. We cold read it. We’d never read it before, so this was the first time we were all reading everything, and so it’s very overwhelming and really special. It was definitely one of those things that was much more emotional than I thought it was going to be. But I’m really happy about it and excited for it to come out."

Stranger Things' fifth and final season will premiere on Netflix later this year, though a specific release date has not been set.

What Do We Know About 'Stranger Things' Season 5?

The series' fourth season ended on a cataclysmic note; Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower) was revealed as the culprit behind a spate of horrific killings and as the ultimate architect of Hawkins, Indiana's supernatural misery. Max (Sadie Sink) confronted him, only to be left in a coma, while Steve (Joe Keery), Robin (Maya Hawke), and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) seemingly destroyed his physical form. However, he lives on, and the hellish Upside Down dimension begins to cross over into Hawkins, destroying large swathes of the town. Season 5 will pick up where the finale left off, with Hawkins in disarray. The whole gang is back for the final season, with one notable addition: Terminator veteran Linda Hamilton, whose role in the series remains unrevealed.

If you can't wait for Stranger Things to conclude, Wolfhard stars in, co-writes, and co-directs the slasher film Hell of a Summer, which will hit theaters on April 18. Also starring Abby Quinn, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Fred Hechinger, and Billy Bryk (who wrote and directed the film with Wolfhard), it centers around a summer camp plagued by a masked murderer. You can also catch him in The Legend of Ochi, ​​​​​​which premieres at Sundance.

