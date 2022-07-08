Stranger Things 4: Volume Two arrived on Netflix to rave reviews on July 1st. Not only did the series break the Nielsen streaming record and cause Netflix to crash, but it also delivered the emotional and exciting finale that the incredible fourth season deserved. Fans have already started looking to the future, with the fifth season confirmed to be the show's last.

While there are many questions concerning the upcoming final season, none are more important than the question of who will and won't survive the final showdown with Vecna. We may not be emotionally prepared to say goodbye to any of these characters, but that doesn't mean we can do anything to prevent it.

Max

Season 4 was not kind to Hawkins resident skater girl Max (Sadie Sink). After being tormented by new villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) for most of the season, she bravely offered herself up as bait to distract Vecna, so her friends could move in to try and kill him. Despite showing incredible courage, Max was simply no match for Vecna. The powerful villain managed to hold off Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) for just long enough to kill Max. Watching her die in Lucas' arms was easily the most emotional scene in the show's history and one we won't get over any time soon.

Thankfully Eleven managed to bring Max back from the dead, but given that she's still in a coma with some pretty horrific injuries, there's no guarantee Max will wake up at all. Of course, it's more than likely that the Duffer Brothers kept her alive to play a significant role in the final season, but there's always a chance her injuries may prove too much, and we might lose Max forever. Let's hope not.

Eleven

It may be a surprise to see Eleven on this list, given that she's the only character in our gang of heroes with abilities, but stay with us. The finale showed that Vecna and Eleven are fairly evenly matched, but the monster managed to overcome her for long enough to make Eleven watch as he killed one of her best friends.

With the Upside Down now merging into Hawkins, the threat has never been greater, and, given Vecna's hatred for Eleven, we know that Vecna will put most of his efforts into ensuring the girl who banished him to the Upside Down pays for her past mistakes. And Eleven's undoing may well be her heart. We already know she'll sacrifice herself for the ones she loves (as she did in the season one finale). Should Mike (Finn Wolfhard) or Hopper (David Harbour) fall into danger, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see her sacrifice herself to ensure their survival.

Steve

This one is painful to write, but Steve "The Hair" Harrington (Joe Keery) may be on borrowed time now. Although he has enjoyed the best arc out of any characters on the show, it feels rather likely now that Steve might be one character who won't survive the final season. Steve has grown from a spoilt jock obsessed with his image to a young man willing to put others before himself and risk his life to save his friends.

With this in mind, we think there's a good chance he might complete his arc by sacrificing himself to save Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), who looks up to Steve and whose friendship has defined the last few seasons of the show. Please, though, Duffer Brothers, don't kill Steve. We beg you.

Murray

As far as angry, paranoid investigators go, there's nobody better than Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman). Since being introduced in season two as a supporting character, Murray has become an integral part of the cast, providing brains, wit, and, surprisingly, exceptional karate moves.

He may have gotten the better of the Russians on more than one occasion, but coming up against Vecna is a different kettle of fish entirely. If we assume that both Hopper and Joyce (Winona Ryder) will survive to claim the happy ending they each deserve, Murray could become a likely casualty. The older characters are always more likely to die than the younger ones (and for good reason), and unfortunately for the vodka connoisseur, Murray is the most likely candidate.

Jonathan

Season four gave us the return of the Jonathan (Charlie Heaton)/Nancy/Steve love triangle, and fans are torn on which two they want to end up together. Jonathan and Nancy have been a solid, happy couple for several seasons now, but Steve has matured a lot throughout the show and would now likely be the boyfriend that Nancy deserved way back in season one. It will be difficult for the writers to solve this situation, especially considering both Nancy and Jonathan acted as if nothing was wrong at the end of season four.

However, perhaps if Jonathan realizes that Nancy and Steve are better suited, he'd step aside and allow them to be happy. Maybe he'd even sacrifice himself for the girl he has loved for such a long time, although if he's going to make the ultimate sacrifice, it would more likely be to save his younger brother, Will (Noah Schnapp).

Lucas

Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) went through a real journey in the most recent season of Stranger Things. After initially struggling to find where he fits in at high school, he discovers that the girl he loves is in imminent danger, and there's almost nothing he can do about it. Seeing Max in such peril has only served to remind Lucas of how much he loves her, which might lead to his death in the show's final season.

Lucas came ridiculously close to losing Max forever, and now he will be set on ensuring he's not put in the same position again. He'll likely do anything to ensure his on-again/off-again girlfriend remains safe, even if that means laying down his life for her. We sure hope it doesn't happen: losing an original member of the young cast would be tough, but unfortunately, we might have to prepare ourselves to say goodbye to Lucas and his wrist rocket forever.

Nancy

Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) has grown into quite the investigative journalist over the last two seasons, which often brings her face-to-face with imminent danger. In Season 3, she was aware that something strange was happening to the rats in Hawkins, but nobody took her seriously. In the fourth season, she uncovers the secret to escaping Vecna's clutches, saving Max's life. Her keen eye for clues and willingness to chase them no matter the consequences could eventually put her in a situation from which there is no escape.

Also, Vecna has already broken into her mind once, and surely he'll try to forge that lethal connection again in the final season. Perhaps her trauma regarding the death of Barb and her role in that will allow Vecna the leverage he needs to claim her as his fifth victim.

